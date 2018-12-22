Arsenal Player ratings from their 3-1 win against Burnley | Premier League 2018-19

Arsenal hosted Burnley at the Emirates.

Arsenal came into the game at the back of two consecutive defeats following their 22-game unbeaten streak while Burnley needed points to get out of the relegation zone. It was a game which both the managers had to win for contrasting reasons.

It was an end to end stuff as both teams got good chances in an opening couple of minutes of the game to score. However, it didn't take long for the home side to take the lead as Mesut Ozil's passed on to Kolasinac who set up Aubameyang to score his eleventh goal of the season.

Since then, Burnely did give Unai Emery's side some hard time but couldn't get the equalizer as Arsenal went into the break with a lead for the first time this season.

Arsenal doubled the lead immediately after the break as Aubameyang fired past Joe Hart, ending a delightful counter-attack from the home side. Burnley pushed hard for the goal and got their reward through Ashley Barnes. However, a late strike by Iwobi sealed all three points for Unai Emery's men.

Here the Arsenal Player ratings from the game.

Bernd Leno - 6/10

The German International didn't have much to do in the first half. However, he got beaten by Barnes from a close range in the second 45 minutes which was the only time Leno got called into action.

Maitland-Niles - 7/10

The speed and the agility of Niles kept Ben Mee modest throughout the game. The youngster marauded forward at times and provided width in the flanks. Maitland-Niles more than made up for Bellerin's absence.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos- 7/10

Burnley likes to play with long balls as Barnes and Wood feed on crosses into the box. It made Emery use the strength and the physicality of Sokratis in the game. The Greek International was dominant in the air and won most of the duels against the Burnley strikers.

Nacho Monreal - 6/10

The Spaniard played few misplaced passes in the first half and also looked weak in physical tussles with Burnley forwards. He got substituted after the first quarter of the game with an injury.

Kolasinac - 8/10

The former Schalke man once again justified his nickname, 'tank.' Kolasinac was one the best players on the pitch today. In the first half, he provided the assist for Aubameyang to score and initiated the counter in the second half for the Gabonese to get his double. He was the real threat for Burnley defense down the left side.

Elneny - 6/10

The absence of Torreira in the midfield was visible as the Egyptian got dispossessed quite a few times by the Burnley midfielders. Elneny looked short of match fitness and failed to cover the spaces in front of the defense allowing Sean Dyche's men to find room in the front of the Gunner's back four. He was rightfully substituted in the second half and replaced by the Uruguayan.

Guendouzi - 7/10

Guendouzi looked active throughout the game. The Frenchman provided numbers as well when Arsenal went forward helping Lacazette, Aubameyang, and Ozil in the attack.

Granit Xhaka - 6/10

The Swiss started in the midfield but had to move into the back three after Monreal got injured in the first half. Xhaka is not known for his defensive duties and often had trouble dealing with Burnley's long balls down the line.

Mesut Ozil - 7/10

It's a slightly strange situation for Mesut Ozil under the new manager as he is still looking for a continuous run of games under his belt. Mesut started as a captain today, and immediately showed his class with a delightful defense-splitting pass that ended in Arsenal getting the first breakthrough of the game. He also made a telling contribution in the Gunner's third goal of the game. Overall, Ozil's interchange with the front two and the midfield was eye-catching which troubled the Burnley defense in most parts of the game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 9/10

The Man of the Match for Arsenal today, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two beautiful goals to become league's top scorer for the season once again. If his first was a delicate touch, the second was a fierce drive past Joe Hart. Aubameyang's pace and trickery were often too much to handle for the Burnley central defenders.

Alexandre Lacazette - 7.5/10

The Frenchman didn't get a goal for all his efforts but had an assist to his name for Aubameyang's second goal of the day. Lacazette often dropped back to build up the play from the defense which freed the Gabonese up front.

Substitutes : -

Stephan Lichtsteiner- 6/10

Stephan Lichtsteiner came as a substitute for Monreal in the first half fitting in the right of a three-person defense for the Gunners. However, most of his duties were restricted to stop Burnley from moving forward and didn't provide much support in the attack.

Lucas Torreira - 6.5/10

His absence was prevalent in the first half as Arsenal got caught in possession quite often. The Uruguayan came in the second half, and there was a liveliness about the Gunners after that. He also made sure to thwart any attack from the away side.

Alex Iwobi - 6/10

The Nigerian was introduced very late in the match with just ten minutes to go. Still, he got a goal in the injury time much to the credit of Mesut Ozil.

