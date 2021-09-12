Arsenal 1-0 Norwich: Arsenal player ratings as Gunners register first league win of the season

Arsenal finally clinched their first Premier League win of the season courtesy of a narrow 1-0 victory against Norwich at The Emirates.

A win was pretty much a necessity for Mikel Arteta's side as they went into the game having lost three on the trot.

The Gunners started the game brilliantly, dominating possession for much of the first half. But it was Norwich who crafted the better chances. However, neither team managed more than one shot on target going into the half-time break.

The game gradually turned into a scrappy encounter in the second half as both teams struggled to register attempts on goal. In fact, it took Arsenal until the 66th minute to finally find the back of the net. An unbelievably scrappy moment inside the Norwich box ended with the ball at Aubameyang's feet, who tucked home from close range to secure Arsenal's first three points of the season.

On that note, let's have a look at Arsenal player's ratings from the match.

Arsenal player ratings:

Aaron Ramsdale - 7/10

Ramsdale had very little to do for most of the game as Norwich rarely attacked Arsenal's box. He made only one save throughout the 90 minutes and showed good ability on the ball. Apart from that it was a field day for the goalkeeper.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 8/10

Tomiyasu was a constant threat to the Norwich defense. The youngster was excellent in the air and showed some brilliant composure with the ball at his feet. He almost scored a thrilling volley too, but fitness issues meant he was hooked off in the 62nd minute.

Ben White - 7/10

White was vocal and organized his defense well. The centre-back showed some excellent build-up play from the back. He was calm and composed in defense and dealt with the Norwich attack well.

Magalhaes put on a solid showing at the heart of Arsenal's defense. He showed excellent positional awareness and kept Norwich's attackers at bay throughout the game. The centre-back also showcased his excellent ball-playing ability as he completed 45 passes at a 94% accuracy.

Kieran Tierney - 7/10

Slowly becoming Arsenal's most reliant player, Tierney chipped in with yet another solid performance for the Gunners. Although he didn't offer much in attack, he handled his defensive duties exceptionally well. Tierney completed the game with two key passes, two shots and won three out of his four duels as well.

Albert Sambi Lokonga - 8/10

Highly effective and intelligent in his passing, Lokonga was even more influential in the defensive phase of the game. He is already looking like a good prospect for the Gunners. The midfielder won eight defensive duels and managed to complete 45 passes with an 87% accuracy.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6/10

Maitland-Niles struggled to keep up with the pace of the game in midfield as he looked tired. He filled in at right back later but failed to make a telling impact on the game from either position. He managed an 80% pass accuracy and two key passes but was bullied off the ball too easily at times.

Pepe was arguably Arsenal's best player on the pitch, especially during the second half. He looked threatening down the left flank throughout the game. Unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet himself, Pepe supplied the assist for Aubameyang's winner.

Nicolas Pepe against Norwich City

Martin Odegaard - 7.5/10

Odegaard showcased an adept reading of the game and kept the play ticking with neat and accurate passes but what stood out was his off-the-ball pressing. The youngster did his defensive duties well and moved the ball smoothly throughout the 90 minutes.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Saka found himself in a good position to get on the scoresheet numerous times throughout the game, but failed to score a goal. He initially seemed to struggle, but grew into the game as it progressed and manipulated the spaces well down the left-flank. Saka finished the game with six shots, four key passes and an 81% pass success rate.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 8/10

Aubameyang made some good runs behind Norwich's defensive line and caused all sorts of problems for their centre-backs. Albeit a tapin, he chipped in with the game-winning goal to secure his side their first win of the new Premier League season.

Substitutes:

Emile Smith-Rowe - 6/10

Smith-Rowe had some good moments in the attack after coming on. But couldn't capitalize on Arsenal's domination of the ball.

Thomas Partey - 6/10

Coming on for Lokonga in the 62nd minute, Partey did his job well and cleared off Norwich's attacks with ease. He also made some good driving runs down the middle at times.

Cedric Soares - 6/10

Soares replaced Maitland-Niles in the 82nd minute for Arsenal and did not have enough time to make any real impact on the game.

