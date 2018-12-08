Arsenal players ratings in their victory over Huddersfield | Premier League 2018-19

It was a heated match between both sides

Unai Emery chose to stick to a 3-5-2 formation against Huddersfield, with Stephan Lichtsteiner replacing Rob Holding in the starting eleven. The young English defender suffered a season-ending knee injury after a collision with Marcus Rashford in the midweek match. The good news for the team is that Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal are both back in the team and fit to play in the vulnerable defence line.

Much to the delight of many fans, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started the game together. Both strikers missed great chances to put the Gunners in front in the first half of the game.

As time went by and as more players received their bookings, Arsenal's play was disrupted until the half-time break. Emery then decided to pull Lacazette and Lichtsteiner out in order to accommodate his playmakers, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi.

The game looked destined for a goalless draw and it appeared that Huddersfield would be the big winners if they were to get a point at the Emirates. Luckily for the home team, they managed to find the winner through Lucas Torreira and get all three points at the end of the day.

Bernd Leno: 6

Leno did not have plenty to do but when he was called upon action, he dealt with the pressure easily. It is an encouraging sign that he managed to keep a clean sheet today for the Gunners.

Hector Bellerin: 6

Bellerin had a few chances to get forward and threaten his opponents, but as compared to his previous involvements in the week, they were not as aggressive and accurate as before. Since the Terriers offered little in the attack, the Spaniard did not have particularly much to do at the back until Mustafi left the field and they had to switch to a back four.

Stephan Lichtsteiner: 5.5

Advertisement

Lichtsteiner was booked in the first half for a silly act against a Huddersfield player who had tackled Torreira. Huddersfield did not have many chances in the first half and he had relatively little to do before he left the field.

Sokratis: 7.5

Sokratis was one of the reasons why Arsenal kept the clean sheet

It was a very physical match and Sokratis showed exactly why Arsenal had bought him from Borussia Dortmund. He was constantly aware of the positions of his opponents and showed the eagerness to keep the clean sheet for his team. He was truly impressive at the back.

Shkodran Mustafi: 6

Mustafi could have earnt his side a penalty in the first half, but instead, the referee gave him a yellow for diving. Not long after the second half began, the German centre-back hurt his hamstring and was replaced by Nacho Monreal. He did not have too much to handle during his time on the pitch as the majority of the action happened in the midfield.

Sead Kolasinac: 6

Kolasinac was not as effective as he had been in the previous two games against Tottenham and Manchester United. Perhaps due to the many changes in the game, he was unable to find his team-mates on many occasions and struggled to have a huge impact in the final third.

Granit Xhaka: 6.5

Xhaka did what he had to despite getting an early booking. He showed his importance in the midfield and ability to help out in the defence. However, his creativity did not quite help Arsenal out this time around as the Gunners ultimately needed some luck to get the three points.

Lucas Torreira: 7.5

Torreira has scored for the second time this season

Somehow, Torreira managed to get into the right position to score. He rescued the Gunners on multiple occasions and made crucial blocks and interceptions throughout the match to see his side keep a clean sheet. Surely, he deserves a break for Arsenal's upcoming match against Qarabag.

Matteo Guendouzi: 7

Guendouzi played an important role in the second half

Guendouzi showed some of his strengths in the game. He was somewhat the playmaker that Arsenal needed in the absence of Mesut Ozil. His long and accurate balls into Huddersfield's penalty box proved to be vital in the end. Despite his contribution, his earlier simulation for diving was correctly recorded by the referee who gave him a yellow.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 7

He missed a couple of good chances to put Arsenal ahead, but eventually, he played a role in receiving Guendouzi's long ball and giving Torreira the chance to net at the Emirates. Although he did not score, he did cause some trouble for his opponents.

Alexandre Lacazette: 6

Lacazette was withdrawn in a tactical change

Lacazette missed a sitter before his goal was disallowed by the referee. It was a frustrating afternoon for him despite the chances he had in the first 45 minutes. After the break, he was replaced by Alex Iwobi in a tactical change by Emery.

Substitutes

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 6

The Armenian was active in Arsenal's attack as soon as he got onto the pitch. He tried his best to create something for his side on the right flank, but his crosses were often blocked by the Terriers who positioned themselves well in the box. His final ball was also off the mark, just like many of the players in today's game.

Alex Iwobi: 5.5

Although he was great and effective in receiving possession from his team-mates, Iwobi's accuracy was missing in the final third. His return passes for his team were simply not good enough in the game.

Nacho Monreal: 6

Monreal did what he had to after he replaced Mustafi. He slotted comfortably into the game and looked ready to start the next match at St Mary's Stadium next weekend.

Advertisement