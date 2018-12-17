Arsenal players 'weren't respectful' after win over Spurs, says Pochettino

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What's the story?

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes that their city rivals Arsenal were not respectful to them following their thumping North London derby victory over his side earlier this month.

In case you didn't know...

The Gunners earned the bragging rights in North London at the beginning of the month after they registered a 4-2 win over their longstanding rivals.

Much to Pochettino's dislike, a number of Arsenal players were seen celebrating the win after the game with the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posting their celebrations on social media.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of Tottenham's derby against Arsenal on Thursday, Pochettino has once again brought up the team's celebrations, calling them "disrespectful" to the Spurs.

The manager said (via The Telegraph UK), "Of course it hurt because it is a derby but in case we win it is going to be the same."

"It is not to be disrespectful – I think they weren’t respectful to us. They showed their happiness for their fans from the changing room but that is fair enough."

Pochettino added that his team are not worried about the results of the derby this time around: "If you lose your focus, focus on another club, maybe you need to improve if you are to achieve the thing you are dreaming of."

"Tottenham was a little way loose in focus [in the past] and I think now the focus is to improve yourself, compete, and the challenge is be better every season. The consequence will be to be above some clubs but the focus is never on another club like Arsenal."

What's next?

Fans are being treated to yet another North London derby as Arsenal and Tottenham will go head-to-head for a second time this month, in a game that will see the Spurs vying for revenge.

