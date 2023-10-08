Arsenal plot £61 million move for Premier League star as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster squad – Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in roping in West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen, whose contract situation has garnered interest of late.

According to Tribal Football, the Gunners have joined the race to lure Bowen away from the London Stadium in the near future. They are hoping to take advantage of the fact that the negotiations to renew the 26-year-old player's current contract has suffered a setback of late.

Mikel Arteta's side, who splashed over £200 million to permanently sign three new stars in the summer, are likely to face competition for Bowen's signature. They are set to lock horns with Liverpool in the race to sign the attacker, who is believed to be valued at £61 million.

However, West Ham could also end up succeeding in their quest to tie their player down to a new contract. Should they manage to renew the Englishman's deal, they could demand much higher than £61 million.

Bowen, who has a contract until June 2025 at the London Stadium, has cemented himself as one of the best right wingers in the Premier League over the past three campaigns. He has registered 45 goals and 33 assists in 166 overall appearances for the Hammers so far.

Should the ex-Hull City man join Arsenal in the future, he could prove to be an apt signing. He would lessen the burden on Bukayo Saka's shoulders and pop up as a reliable source of goals in all competitions.

Martin Keown shares thoughts ahead of PL contest between Arsenal & Manchester City

Speaking on talkSPORT, Arsenal legend Martin Keown asserted that he is upbeat about his former team defeating reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday (October 8). He elaborated:

"They are without [Gabriel] Martinelli and possibly without [Bukayo] Saka. But they've got Declan Rice coming into that midfield. I'm looking more at what happened last weekend against Wolves. Because if Wolves can beat City, Arsenal can! But it's in that midfield where City's biggest concern is as Rodri is not available this weekend."

Arsenal, who are in third place in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 17 points from seven matches, maintained their unbeaten league run with a 4-0 win against Bournemouth last weekend. Meanwhile, the Cityzens slumped to a 2-1 league loss at Wolves last Saturday.

Manchester City, however, have an upper-hand over Mikel Arteta's side in terms of head-to-head statistics. They have beaten their upcoming opponents in all of their last 12 league meetings, scoring 33 goals.