Arsenal plot move to sign Manchester United star in January: Reports

Arsenal are plotting a January move for Manchester United star Anthony Martial, according to reports by football journalist Ekrem Konur. The Frenchman has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils opted against selling Martial in the summer, but the Gunners are ready to test their resolve.

Martial joined Manchester United from AS Monaco in the summer of 2015 as one of the hottest properties in European football. He was tipped to achieve great things at Old Trafford and enjoyed a fairytale start against Liverpool. Despite an impressive debut season with the Red Devils, his career has been on a downward slide since.

There was a brief hint of a resurgence in the 2019/20 season, where the Frenchman scored 23 times in 48 games. It proved to be a false dawn, as injuries and lack of form ensured he managed just seven goals from 36 appearances for Manchester United last season. However, Arsenal believe Martial can turn things around at the Emirates and view him as an ideal replacement for Alexandre Lacazette.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom 🇫🇷 Arsenal are interested in taking Anthony Martial from Manchester United in January [ @Ekremkonur ]. 🇫🇷 Arsenal are interested in taking Anthony Martial from Manchester United in January [@Ekremkonur]. https://t.co/KH1shGoz4r

The Gunners have struggled in front of goal in the Premier League since last season. Arsenal managed just 55 goals from 38 games in the league last campaign, the second-lowest among the top ten after Everton. The interest in Martial makes sense, despite his recent slump. Lacazette's current deal expires next summer and it looks unlikely that he will extend his stay with the Gunners.

utdreport @utdreport @DeanJonesSoccer, @Eurosport] Anthony Martial would be allowed to leave #mufc in January if a fair offer arrives. United are looking for around £40m #mulive Anthony Martial would be allowed to leave #mufc in January if a fair offer arrives. United are looking for around £40m #mulive [@DeanJonesSoccer, @Eurosport]

The Manchester United star is much more flexible across the frontline and could slot in effortlessly alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, Arsenal could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the player's services.

The Red Devils could be wary of the Frenchman's departure, given that both Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani are at the fag end of their careers. As such, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might have to delve into the transfer market for a replacement if the Frenchman leaves.

Move to Arsenal could entice the Manchester United star

A move to Arsenal could rejuvenate Anthony Martial's career

Also Read

A move to Arsenal could entice Martial, given his struggles at Manchester United. The Frenchman has hit a roadblock at Old Trafford and is no longer guaranteed a place in the starting eleven.

Still only 25 years of age, Martial does have time on his side. Joining the Gunners would enable the Frenchman to secure regular football and help rejuvenate his career.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava