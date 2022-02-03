Arsenal prepare £180 million summer-spending spree to snap up 3 players: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign three players next summer. The Gunners are plotting a massive spending spree after enduring a dismal January transfer window.

According to The Sun, they are ready to spend £180 million to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

Arsenal parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by mutual consent during the January transfer window. He joined Barcelona on a free transfer, signing a three-year contract with the Spanish club.

The Gunners were heavily linked with a move for Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic. The 22-year-old, however, rejected the chance to join the English club and opted to sign for Italian giants Juventus in a deal worth €75 million instead. Arsenal were also keen to sign a midfielder but failed to do so.

As a result of their poor January transfer window, the Gunners are preparing for a massive spending spree next summer.

Alexander Isak scored 17 goals in 34 La Liga appearances for Real Sociedad last season. He also produced some impressive performances for Sweden at Euro 2020 last summer with a couple of assists in four appearances.

Arsenal were linked with a move for Isak last month, but reports have suggested Real Sociedad will only sell the player if his £75 million release clause is met. The Gunners are therefore contemplating triggering the 22-year-old's release clause next summer.

Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored 21 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees last summer. His impressive performances for the Merseyside club earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020.

Calvert-Lewin has scored three goals in four appearances for Everton this season. His involvement during the 2021-22 campaign has been hampered by injuries, but he is expected to make the move to a top Premier League club in the near future. Everton reportedly value Calvert-Lewin at £60 million.

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has made 197 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 22 goals. Mikel Arteta is keen to sign a ball-playing midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey at the center of the park. The Wolves are believed to be open to the prospect of selling Neves if they receive a fee in the region of £45 million.

Arsenal must raise funds through player sales before they can make big-money signings

Despite being one of the biggest spenders last summer, the Gunners are currently short of quality in attack and defense.

The north London club, however, need to raise funds from player sales before they can make any big-money signings. Spanish full-back Hector Bellerin is currently on loan at Spanish side Real Betis and is expected to leave Arsenal permanently next summer.

Lucas Torreira has become a key member of Fiorentina's starting line-up during his loan spell with the Serie A club this season. The Italian side are believed to be keen to make his loan move permanent next summer.

The Gunners signed Nicolas Pepe from Lille in a club-record deal worth £72 million in the summer of 2019. The winger has managed to score just 26 goals in 101 appearances for the club in all competitions. He is currently behind the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in the pecking order at Arsenal.

Pepe has scored just two goals in 12 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season. The Gunners could therefore look to sell him next summer and recoup a portion of £72 million they spent to sign the Ivorian in 2019.

