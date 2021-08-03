Arsenal propose player-plus-cash deal for  Leicester City midfielder - Reports

It seems Arsenal have finally started to listen to the cries of their fans with regards to their activity in the transfer market. The Gunners have been linked with several players in recent days and it looks like a new signing could soon be unveiled at the Emirates.

According to reports, Arsenal have made a move to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison. Mikel Arteta is said to be a big admirer of the Englishman and has identified him as an option to strengthen his team in the middle of the park ahead of next season.

🚨Arsenal have offered James Maddison double his salary that he is on now at Leicester (£200k-per-week), a four year deal and the famous number 10 shirt, according to @TheAFCBeII.



How much do you think James Maddison is worth, with the current reported figure around £70m?🤔 pic.twitter.com/8UeqZfahDt — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) July 10, 2021

Signing Maddison, however, isn't Arsenal's highest priority this summer. The Gunners want to secure the services of Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, who returned to Spain at the end of his loan stint at Arsenal last season.

The player is looking increasingly likely to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the transfer window. This has forced Arsenal to start looking for alternatives.

🗣 "It's true that there is interest in James Maddison."@FabrizioRomano tells us that Arsenal have inquired about the possibility of signing the Leicester star should we fail to sign Ødegaard.



Watch the full episode now 👉 https://t.co/EbWfN9i9JF#AFTV #AFC #Maddison pic.twitter.com/7E4gR4S3lz — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) June 17, 2021

However, Leicester City's asking price for the midfielder is an obstacle. The Foxes are reportedly demanding up to £60 million to part ways with him - a price the Gunners deem too high. They are looking to bring down this figure by offering other players in the deal.

Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah are said to be available this summer, although it is yet to be determined who the Londoners are planning to include in the deal.

The Arsenal target is a key player for his team.

What are Arsenal's chances of signing Maddison?

Leicester City are not an easy nut to crack when it comes to luring their top players away. The Foxes, however, are open to letting Maddison leave if a good offer arrives. It remains to be seen if Arsenal will match their asking price.

By offering players in exchange, the Gunners could increase their chances of luring Maddison to the Emirates this summer. The midfielder will surely improve the Gunners' in the middle of the park. Maddison is a good creator and a tireless, hard-working player. He bagged 11 goals and 10 assists for the Foxes across all competitions last season.

