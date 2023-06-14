Arsenal pull plug on move for La Liga star as they search for experienced alternatives: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly cooled their interest in Real Valladolid star Ivan Fresneda ahead of the upcoming season.

Fresneda, 18, has emerged as one of the most promising right-backs in the world since his professional debut last January. He started 18 of his 22 La Liga matches for his side this season, failing to avoid relegation in the process.

A right-footed full-back blessed with pace and tackling, Fresneda has been linked with the Gunners since January.

However, according to Football Insider, Arsenal have opted to drop out of the race to sign Fresneda this summer. They are believed to shift their transfer focus to a more seasoned right-back, like Joao Cancelo or Timothy Castagne.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hoping to add solid competition in the squad. He is hoping to utilize his ties with Manchester City to lure Cancelo away from the Etihad, where the star reportedly had a fallout with Pep Guardiola.

Meanwhile, Leicester City's Castagne has been earmarked as an option due to his versatility and experience.

Arsenal currently has Takehiro Tomiyasu to play at right back. Ben White, who is originally a centre-back, is also a strong option to be fielded in the same position.

Ray Parlour points out concern over Arsenal's pursuit of Declan Rice

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has pinpointed a major concern over his former team's pursuit of Declan Rice, who is reportedly set to secure a summer exit from West Ham United. Speaking to talkSPORT, the ex-midfielder elaborated on the issue:

"I look at the situation and I think the owners know they've got the right manager and if Edu and Mikel Arteta say that we desperately need Rice, I think they'll find the money. The problem is that they need a striker... [Gabriel] Jesus was injured last season, Eddie [Nketiah] did a great job when he came in but they still need another one."

Claiming a potential permanent deal for the Hammers captain to be too expensive this summer, Parlour concluded:

"Is this all of their summer budget? Granit Xhaka will probably move on, other players might leave too, whether Thomas Partey stays, I don't know. That's the real problem, it's going to take up all of the budget if we get Rice."

The Gunners have been linked with the 24-year-old defensive midfielder since the turn of the year as they are aiming to revamp their midfield this summer. They are closing in on a £100 million deal for the player, as per The Guardian.

Rice, whose contract is set to expire in June 2024, has registered 15 goals and 13 assists in 245 games for his side.

