Arsenal ready to offer €85 million to snap up superstar striker in January - Reports

Arsenal have been linked with a sensational €85 million move for Fiorentina’s Serbian goal machine, Dusan Vlahovic. The Gunners are in the market for a new forward, with the team lacking potency in attack at the moment.

Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang is struggling this season and Alexandre Lacazette’s contract situation is up in the air.

Arsenal currently hover around the Champions League places. Mikel Arteta reportedly believes more decisive finishing could propel his men to the next level. Reports have indicated that Arsenal will be ready to splash the cash on Dusan Vlahovic in January. A sum of that size would be more than enough to entice Fiorentina.

The real issue holding up the transfer is reportedly the Serbian himself. Vlahovic is having an amazing season at Fiorentina and would love to see out the Serie A campaign. He currently has a real chance of winning the top scorer award in Italy, having already bagged 12 goals from 15 league games this season.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo



29 in 2021

C. Ronaldo 33 in 2020

Higuaín 30 in 2016

Crespo 30 in 2001



Dominant.



#FiorentinaSamp 29 - Dusan #Vlahovic is only one of the 4 foreign players able to score at least 29 goals in a single calendar year in Serie A considering the last 69 years: #Vlahovic 29 in 2021C. Ronaldo 33 in 2020Higuaín 30 in 2016Crespo 30 in 2001Dominant. 29 - Dusan #Vlahovic is only one of the 4 foreign players able to score at least 29 goals in a single calendar year in Serie A considering the last 69 years: #Vlahovic 29 in 2021C. Ronaldo 33 in 2020Higuaín 30 in 2016Crespo 30 in 2001Dominant.#FiorentinaSamp https://t.co/WBlqsspjdy

Arsenal will be hoping to secure one of the best young strikers in world football at the moment. If the approach succeeds, the club will obtain much-needed firepower upfront in the second half of the season.

"We're in discussions" - Arsenal manager discusses player contract issues

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Mikel Arteta has revealed that discussions are currently underway concerning Arsenal players with uncertain futures. The Gunners head coach noted there may be no major spending in January if they don't lose some of their key players on Bosman deals.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Alexandre Lacazette reveals his agents ‘are starting to look’ at transfer options with Arsenal contract expiring thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Alexandre Lacazette reveals his agents ‘are starting to look’ at transfer options with Arsenal contract expiring thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

However, with star players yet to renew their contracts, Arteta may have to make big decisions:

“We are in discussions. We have talks every week about it. What happens in the January window can affect our squad. As you know we have certain players with uncertainty in the summer, so we have to plan now and the summer. We don’t expect big things happening but we have to be very alert and prepared in the market," said the Arsenal boss.

