Arsenal ready to offer €85 million to snap up superstar striker in January - Reports

Arsenal have been linked with a sensational €85 million move for Fiorentina’s Serbian goal machine, Dusan Vlahovic. The Gunners are in the market for a new forward, with the team lacking potency in attack at the moment.
Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang is struggling this season and Alexandre Lacazette’s contract situation is up in the air.
Arsenal currently hover around the Champions League places. Mikel Arteta reportedly believes more decisive finishing could propel his men to the next level. Reports have indicated that Arsenal will be ready to splash the cash on Dusan Vlahovic in January. A sum of that size would be more than enough to entice Fiorentina.
The real issue holding up the transfer is reportedly the Serbian himself. Vlahovic is having an amazing season at Fiorentina and would love to see out the Serie A campaign. He currently has a real chance of winning the top scorer award in Italy, having already bagged 12 goals from 15 league games this season.
Arsenal will be hoping to secure one of the best young strikers in world football at the moment. If the approach succeeds, the club will obtain much-needed firepower upfront in the second half of the season.
"We're in discussions" - Arsenal manager discusses player contract issues
Mikel Arteta has revealed that discussions are currently underway concerning Arsenal players with uncertain futures. The Gunners head coach noted there may be no major spending in January if they don't lose some of their key players on Bosman deals.
However, with star players yet to renew their contracts, Arteta may have to make big decisions:
“We are in discussions. We have talks every week about it. What happens in the January window can affect our squad. As you know we have certain players with uncertainty in the summer, so we have to plan now and the summer. We don’t expect big things happening but we have to be very alert and prepared in the market," said the Arsenal boss.