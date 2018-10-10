×
Arsenal's 2003-04 Title Winning XI: Where Are They Now?

Abhishek Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
11   //    10 Oct 2018, 15:07 IST

Thierry Henry of Arsenal
Thierry Henry of Arsenal

Manchester United have the most number of Premier League Titles (13), followed by Chelsea (5), Arsenal (3), Manchester City (3), Blackburn Rovers (1), and Leicester City (1). 

Any Premier League aficionado will love to keep a track of its most prominent players and where they are now. Today, we take a look at one very special Arsenal team -- who lifted the trophy in the 2003/04 season -- and were Invincible on their way to the title. Out of the 38 matches, The Gunners had 26 wins, 12 draws, and 0 losses. 

The Gunners became the Champions first in 1997-1998, then in 2001-2002, and finally in 2003-2004. However, it is intriguing to get know the team of the 2003-04 season better as that is the team which was unbeaten in all their matches and that added the feather to their cap. Some of those players are in fact still active footballers in different parts of the World. 

Here is the Arsene Wenger's Arsenal that created history in 2003-04 and where they are now:

#1 Jens Lehmann (Goalkeeper)

Jens Lehman of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premiership match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park on March 18, 2007
Jens Lehman of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premiership match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park on March 18, 2007

The German goalkeeping legend kept 15 clean sheets out of the 38 matches during the 2003-04 season. He featured in all of Arsenal's matches in the 'Invincibles' season and also holds the record for most consecutive clean sheets in the UEFA Champions League -- 10. The 6 ft 3 in goalkeeper left for VfB Stuttgart in 2008 before returning to play for The Gunners in 2011. 

After his departure from Arsenal in 2008, Lehmann worked on his coaching badges. He became a part of The Gunners' backroom staff in 2017 but was axed in 2018 following the departure of legendary manager Arsene Wenger. After being a part of the coaching staff for only one year, being asked to leave did not go down too well with the 48-year-old.

In a statement, he said, " It was a good experience working with the players as one of the assistant coaches. But the attitude from our 2004 group is not needed there anymore.” 

Jens Lehmann has his own website and is actively involved in doing Social work. He works with the Dekeyser & Friends Academy and spearheads a project the aim of which is to educating and coaching fellows of football. 

Jens Lehmann worked assistant to Arsene Wenger
Jens Lehmann worked assistant to Arsene Wenger

Just an ordinary 23-year-old guy with an extraordinary love for sports.
