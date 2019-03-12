Arsenal's 5 greatest footballers of all time

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.10K // 12 Mar 2019, 23:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal football club

Arsenal FC is one of the most famous clubs in the world and is based in London. They also are in the list of the ten highest earning football clubs in the world. The club has won the Premier League title and the FA cup 13 times, However, they have not been able to win the European Cup/Champions League even once till date, though they finished runners-up in the 2005-06 season.

In their 133-year old history, the Gunners have had some great players playing for them and bring glory to the club. Here is a look at the top 5 Arsenal footballers of all time.

#5 David Seaman

David Seaman

David Seaman was the best English goalkeeper throughout the 1990s and remains the finest goalie Arsenal have ever had. He rose to prominence in the early 90s while playing for Arsenal after being signed by the Gunners in 1990. He also duly became the England national team's first choice goalkeeper after the retirement of Peter Shilton.

Seaman is more than six feet tall, and quite a physical specimen. He used his height and reach to reign supreme inside the penalty box and organized the defense extremely well too. The Leeds United academy graduate was also a potent shot-stopper and brilliant in the air. Seaman was not error-prone either and remained very dependable even during the twilight of his career.

Arsenal signed some other goalkeepers like John Lukic and Stuart Taylor in the 1990s but they always had to play second fiddle to Seaman. Seaman was an extremely important part of Arsenal’s rise under Arsene Wenger. He won the Premier League with Arsenal in 1998 and 2002. Seaman started showing signs of age in the early 2000s and was eventually replaced by Jens Lehmann in 2003. He played in 436 matches for Arsenal during his 13 year-long stint with them.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement