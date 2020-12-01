In the 28-year history of the Premier League, many a great player has put on the red and white of Arsenal. These players have defined an era in the club’s history and changed the way football has been perceived in the country.

In the Premier League era, Arsenal have won the coveted trophy on three occasions; one of them was a memorable 'invincible' run when the Gunners did not lose a game all season. The Gunners have finished runner-up six times in the Premier League and have secured a top-4 spot in another 14 campaigns.

Arsenal's all-time Premier League XI

Arsenal are one of the most famous teams in English football and are renowned for their unique brand of football and global appeal.

On that note, let’s try and put together an all-time Arsenal XI in the Premier League era. The formation being used is a 4-2-3-1, as it incorporates a plethora of attacking talent. Let's get started.

Goalkeeper: David Seaman

Seaman won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups with Arsenal.

Arguably the greatest keeper in Premier League history, David Seaman was by far Arsenal’s safest pair of hands. He was commanding in the box, assertive in his decision-making and possessed cat-like reflexes. These attributes translated into his performances.

In 344 Premier League appearances, the Englishman kept an impressive 141 clean sheets, only three other goalkeepers have kept more in the history of the competition. Arsenal would have surely benefitted with a goalkeeper of his calibre today.

Right-Back: Lauren

Lauren scored a famous penalty against Tottenham Hotspur.

Although Arsenal haven’t been blessed with too many quality right-backs over the years, Lauren’s contribution to the Invincibles cannot be understated.

In that great team, the Cameroon international maintained width on the right but in a more conservative manner, giving Ashley Cole the license to roam forward. The underrated right-back made 154 Premier League appearances for Arsenal.

He won two Premier League and three FA Cup titles with the club.

Centre-Back: Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell is a 2-time Premier League winner.

Not only did Sol Campbell arrive at Arsenal in the most outrageous manner, but his career also matched up with the manner of his arrival.

The dominant defender barely put a foot wrong in an Arsenal shirt, showing the rest of the league how to defend, as he was blessed with good physical attributes as well as positional intelligence.

Sol Campbell built up dominant partnerships with Tony Adams and Martin Keown in the centre of Arsenal's defence.

Centre-Back: Tony Adams

Captain Tony Adams won seven major trophies and five domestic Cups with Arsenal.

Tony Adams is a name synonymous with Arsenal football club, and his legacy will forever be cherished by fans worldwide.

The Romford-born Adams joined Arsenal’s academy in 1980 and made his senior club debut three years later. The legend would go on to make 504 appearances for the Gunners, 255 of them being in the Premier League.

I will never get tired of posting this.



My third title for The Gunners - 03/05/1998



❤️❤️❤️ @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/4HmjHvmkFG — Tony Adams (@TonyAdams) May 3, 2020

Adams captained the side to 12 domestic trophies that includes four league titles - two of them were in the Premier League era.

No other Arsenal defender will probably ever come close to creating the same legacy Adams did at the club.

Left-Back: Ashley Cole

Ashley Cole won two Premier League titles with Arsenal.

Arsenal made Ashley Cole the player he became, regardless of whether the left-back admits it or not. Cole was promoted to the senior team by Arsene Wenger and made an integral part of the team’s attacking play.

👋 Ashley Cole has announced his retirement from professional football



Made his debut as a sub for Ray Parlour in Arsenal’s League Cup defeat at Middlesbrough in Nov 1999. Went on to make 385 PL apps, on the winning side 240 times (62.3%) 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/iQCU0gjcXF — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 18, 2019

Ashley Cole made 384 Premier League appearances, 156 of them were with Arsenal, with whom he won two of his three titles in the competition. The left-back scored eight goals and provided 15 assists in the Premier League during his seven-season stint with Arsenal.