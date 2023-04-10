Arsenal's bottle job against Liverpool opens doors for Man City to smell blood in title race

It’s been almost two decades since Arsenal last won the Premier League and they might never get a bigger shot at winning it than in the ongoing season.

Mikel Arteta’s side has enjoyed an almost flawless campaign that has seen them rise to the top of the league table by playing some of the best football the division has seen in recent years.

The Gunners held an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City going into the weekend’s big game against Liverpool, but have seen their lead cut to six points after failing to beat the Reds.

Arsenal surprised everyone with their blistering start at Anfield, though, and a 2-0 lead after 30 minutes suggested Liverpool were in for a torrid afternoon. However, Arteta’s side couldn’t build on their great start and capitulated as the game wore on, disappointingly allowing Liverpool to rally their way back to earn a 2-2 draw.

Arsenal bottle lead against Liverpool

LFC v AFC - Premier League

There’s no real need to sugarcoat what happened on Sunday: Arsenal bottled it after making such a great start to the game.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus gave them the perfect start, which left Liverpool rattled. But Arsenal’s lack of character allowed Liverpool back into the game and they never recovered after that.

Mohamed Salah’s goal on the stroke of halftime left the Gunners second-guessing themselves and Arteta shockingly tried to close up shop too early in the second half, which left his side further exposed to the Reds’ onslaught.

Arteta retorted, as quoted by the Daily Express:

“Very intense game. The game was under control, but after that we conceded a really sloppy goal and the game shifted momentum."

"We started well in the first few minutes [of the second half] but then lost control. It became a very transitional game, very chaotic. Liverpool could score three or four. It is true we could have scored two or three so maybe at the end the score is fair."

If the Gunners want to win the league, then they need to show more character in such games. Against Liverpool, they bottled a two-goal lead and lost control of a game that was firmly within their grasp, and that is not the mark of champions.

Manchester City can now smell blood

Southampton FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Arsenal’s draw against Liverpool means Manchester City are now just six points behind in the race for the Premier League title. Six points is still a healthy lead but that’s just on paper, considering that Pep Guardiola’s side has a game in hand and also have a date with the Gunners later in April.

The Cityzens also hold a superior goal difference over Arsenal, which means if they win their outstanding game and also beat Arteta’s side, they will move ahead of Arsenal in the league table. The pressure is on and the Gunners are bearing the brunt more as they have a tougher fixture pile to navigate, with Chelsea and Newcastle United in the wait.

Manchester City can smell blood in the title race and it’ll only take one more slip-up by the Gunners for them to pounce. This nervous chase could’ve been avoided, however, if only the Gunners had managed to get the job done against Liverpool on Sunday.

