Arsenal's ideal starting XI for 2018/19 season

Rikky Luiz FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 968 // 11 Aug 2018, 21:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Unai Emery: After 22 years with Arsene Wenger, Arsenal have a new coach

The Arsene Wenger Era at Arsenal is finished. The Frenchman stepped out from Arsenal's bench at the end of the last season. His replacement on the bench will be Unai Emery. The former PSG manager has come to the club to start a real revolution. He is a real winner because he has been successful in every club that he has managed so far apart from Paris Saint Germain. His PSG tenure was good domestically but he couldn't get them to European glory.

Emery's first task at the club will be to bring the joy and faith back to the Emirates Stadium. They were very good in the preseason matches so it is a reason for Arsenal fans to be excited about the new season. Arsenal made some good signings this summer. Stephan Lichsteiner, Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis and Mattéo Guendouzi are the new faces at the Emirates Stadium. These are very good players and they will surely add more quality and depth to the team.

Emery usually sets up his team in a 4-3-3 formation. In the picture below, you can see Arsenal's ideal starting lineup for the upcoming season.

Arsenal's ideal starting lineup for 2018/19 season

Emery kicks off his era at Arsenal against Manchester City. It is going to be very hard for them to beat reigning champions.

Goalkeeper

Bernd Leno: Arsenal's new starting goalkeeper?

Who should start in the goalkeeper position? This is going to be Emery's dilemma at the new club. He must choose between Bernd Leno and Petr Cech. The German goalkeeper came to Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen this summer. On the other side, Cech is now 36 years old and despite his very good preseason, Emery should choose Leno as his starting goalkeeper. Leno is very comfortable on the ball and that can help in Arsenal's build up from the back. He is also a confident shot-stopper. Last season Leno kept 10 clean sheets at Bundesliga. He will surely want to increase this number with his new club in the upcoming season. He definitely posses the talent and temperament to succeed at Arsenal.

1 / 4 NEXT