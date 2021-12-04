Arsenal’s lack of courage costs them as Gunners fall to Manchester United

Arsenal had the chance to plant a dagger in Manchester United’s top-four hopes in the Premier League on Thursday. But the Red Devils rather ended the day with their hopes of securing a UEFA Champions League place strengthened.

Mikel Arteta’s side has managed to recover from their disastrous start to the season. They were on a 10-game unbeaten streak before ultimately losing 4-0 to Liverpool two weeks ago.

However, they’ve now lost two of their last three Premier League matches following their disappointing defeat to Manchester United on Thursday.

For a club aiming to return to the Champions League, these are the types of games that Arsenal should be winning. However, as it stands, the Gunners are yet to beat any of the top teams.

Arsenal beaten at Old Trafford

Arteta’s side has already fallen to Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea this season. Now Manchester United have also beaten them.

This raises serious questions about whether the Gunners have really closed the game on their rivals. Despite taking an early lead through Emile Smith Rowe, Arsenal failed to build on it.

They kept on retreating into their own half, which allowed Manchester United to seize the initiative. The only time Arsenal played with intensity was when they went 2-1 down early in the second half.

But after grabbing the equalizer through Martin Odegaard, the Gunners lost momentum again. They ultimately lost 3-2 following a well-taken penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo in the 70th minute.

Arsenal have proved to be a tough side for the Red Devils in recent years. But they simply failed to show up on Thursday and can only blame themselves for this defeat.

Mikel on 💬 "When the game was there at 2-2, and we were in our best moment and had total control and dominance of the game, that’s when you have to give the next step and go and win the match..."Mikel on #MUNARS 💬 "When the game was there at 2-2, and we were in our best moment and had total control and dominance of the game, that’s when you have to give the next step and go and win the match..."Mikel on #MUNARS 👇

Gunners’ lack of courage against Manchester United costs them

Arsenal have allowed a rare opportunity to beat Manchester United to slip them by. United are currently not in their best form and were there for the taking.

However, the Gunners simply lacked the courage to take the game to their opponents. It was as if they were playing for a draw, which left them vulnerable to Michael Carrick’s side.

“We started to give some very simple balls away in dangerous areas which opened some spaces for them and gave them some momentum,” Arteta admitted after the game, as quoted by Football London.

He further added:

“We had some difficulties there and we conceded the goal. The second half we had some difficulties again. We had total control, we conceded the goal, but reacted well and kept playing and we were dominant in the game and we scored the second one. After that we have to show maturity to not concede the third one. At that moment we didn’t manage well enough the situation and we conceded the goal. So I’m pleased with a lot of things that I saw but being realistic, conceding three goals at Old Trafford it’s very hard to win the game.”

Had Arsenal shown a bit more character, they could’ve won the game. However, their lack of courage means the three points will rather go to Manchester United.

