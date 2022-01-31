Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe linked with surprise deadline day transfer: Reports

English Premier League club Arsenal are all set to allow their record-signing Nicolas Pepe to leave on loan on deadline day of the winter transfer window. According to 90min, Pepe will be loaned out to an unnamed Spanish club with the player finding it difficult to get enough game time at the Emirates Stadium.

Pepe arrived at the Emirates Stadium after the Premier League team agreed to sign him from French club Lille on a record £72 million deal in 2019. Pepe still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at the English club. The report reveals that the unnamed Spanish club are close to agreeing terms with Arsenal and Pepe despite strong approaches from certain French and German clubs for the player

The 26-year-old French international had a good first two seasons at the Emirates Stadium, having scored 15 goals in 60 appearances. Pepe was amongst the most consistent players for the English club in those two years, which saw several managerial changes as well.

However, the Ivory Coast international has failed to find consistency in the ongoing season of the Premier League where he has started in only 5 games with Mikel Arteta fielding him as a substitute in four matches.

According to reports, Pepe is not the only Gunners player ready to leave at the end of the January transfer window. Gabonese international Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and English international Eddie Nketiah are also on the list of players who will announce their departures from Arsenal.

Nketiah is rumored to be linked with Newcastle United but the club has blocked the deal and expects him to leave as a free agent in the summer transfer window later this year.

Arsenal surprised after Aubameyang arrive in Barcelona without a confirmed a deal

Arsenal have been left surprised after Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang was spotted in Barcelona despite no concrete agreements between the two parties. Aubameyang has reached the Spanish city after his international duty with Gabon in the AFCON.

The 32-year-old forward has been frozen out by manager Mikel Arteta since a disciplinary breach. Hence, he is desperately looking to find another club for himself where he will not be used as a bench warmer.

According to reports, Arsenal and Barcelona were looking for a possible deal where Ousmane Dembele and Aubameyang can be swapped. However, no official word has come from the two clubs on any such agreement and they have been left stunned since the arrival of Aubameyang in Spain.

Edited by S Chowdhury