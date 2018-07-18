Arsenal's official third-kit is simply hideous

Arsenal's alternate kit for the 2018-19 season.

Arsenal Football Club will be sporting a terribly fashioned third-kit in the 2018-19 Premier League due to start in August.

Arsenal have a sponsorship deal with Puma that will terminate at the end of the following season and it seems like the apparel brand has decided to exit the deal with North London with a parting shot.

Arsenal Football Club is a global brand is supported by millions of fans across the globe and the official jersey is a source of great pride for them.

Arsenal home kit for the 2018-19 season.

Puma unveiled the official jerseys that the players will be wearing in the following season and the home kit has gotten mixed reviews by the fans.

Arsenal fans did, however, enjoy the look of their away kit which is much more in line with what Arsenal players have been wearing the seasons gone by.

It's safe to say that the kit that Puma came up with for Arsenal's away games was largely a hit with the fans. It uses the colors dark blue and purple well and has been appreciated by a majority of the Arsenal fan base.

Laca our new away kit? Get yours - plus a £10 gift card - at ArsenalDirect.

👉 https://t.co/dlT0mVRIdb pic.twitter.com/k6n79Q8ggb — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 18, 2018

It was the third-kit or the kit that Arsenal players will be wearing if both their home and away kits clash with their opponents', that got most of the fans fuming.

It is turquoise in colour and has failed to capture the imagination of the fans like the makers would've hoped it would.

Instead, this is how they reacted:

Anyone know why Arsenal’s third kit has the Wonder Woman logo embroiled into it??? 🤢 https://t.co/Ejmd45xZPX — Jamie Ward (@jamie_ward84) July 12, 2018

Was looking at this season's kits the Southampton one's were the best,all Adidas kits were on fire,puma really embarrassed Arsenal and Newcastle. — Justin Morgan phiri (@Justinjnr11) July 18, 2018

