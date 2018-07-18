Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Arsenal's official third-kit is simply hideous

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
News
5.25K   //    18 Jul 2018, 20:42 IST

A
Arsenal's alternate kit for the 2018-19 season.

Arsenal Football Club will be sporting a terribly fashioned third-kit in the 2018-19 Premier League due to start in August.

Arsenal have a sponsorship deal with Puma that will terminate at the end of the following season and it seems like the apparel brand has decided to exit the deal with North London with a parting shot.

Arsenal Football Club is a global brand is supported by millions of fans across the globe and the official jersey is a source of great pride for them.

Ar
Arsenal home kit for the 2018-19 season.

Puma unveiled the official jerseys that the players will be wearing in the following season and the home kit has gotten mixed reviews by the fans.

Arsenal fans did, however, enjoy the look of their away kit which is much more in line with what Arsenal players have been wearing the seasons gone by.

It's safe to say that the kit that Puma came up with for Arsenal's away games was largely a hit with the fans. It uses the colors dark blue and purple well and has been appreciated by a majority of the Arsenal fan base.

It was the third-kit or the kit that Arsenal players will be wearing if both their home and away kits clash with their opponents', that got most of the fans fuming.

It is turquoise in colour and has failed to capture the imagination of the fans like the makers would've hoped it would.

Instead, this is how they reacted:


What do you make of Arsenal's third-kit? Let us know in the comments section below.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
"Played 38, Won 26, Drawn 12, Lost exactly none!"
