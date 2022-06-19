How Arsenal could line up next season (2022-23)

Arsenal has made significant progress under Mikel Arteta in the last couple of seasons.

The Gunners missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification by the slightest of margins last season as they finished fifth in the league table, just two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Arteta will look to make further improvements to his squad during this transfer window. According to "The Mirror," Mikel Arteta has a budget of £215 million to make new signings.

Arsenal @Arsenal Set and ready for a new season...



Which game is going on your unmissable list? Set and ready for a new season...Which game is going on your unmissable list? ✅ Set and ready for a new season... Which game is going on your unmissable list? 👇 https://t.co/SQJMSeTsgX

"Set and ready for a new season" - Arsenal

Based on the players the Gunners have linked and are likely to sign, let's take a look at how they could line up next season.

Goalkeerper - Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale impressed with his performances last season.

Aaron Ramsdale has enjoyed a decent debut campaign at the Emirates Stadium following his transfer from Sheffield United last summer. He played 34 league games last season, keeping 12 clean sheets. The England international is expected to start in goal for the Gunners next season.

Right-back - Takehiro Tomiyasu

The Japan international moved to the Emirates Stadium from Bologna last summer in a £19.8m deal (via Sky Sports). However, his season was hampered by injuries, and he played just 23 games across all competitions.

However, the 23-year-old looked impressive whenever he was on the pitch and is likely to play a key role for the Gunners next season if he manages to stay fit.

Center-back - Ben White

Ben White enjoyed a decent debut season at Arsenal.

Eyebrows were raised when the Gunners spent £50 million to sign Ben White from Brighton last summer. However, he proved his doubters wrong and enjoyed a decent debut season at the Emirates Stadium. With one full season under his belt now, he is expected to progress further next season.

Center-back - Gabriel

The Brazilian has been a regular starter for the Gunners since his move from Lille in the summer of 2020. Gabriel played 35 league games last season, scoring five goals. According to WhoScored.com, he averaged 1.4 tackles, 0.4 interceptions and 3.1 interceptions last term. The 24-year-old is expected to be Ben White's defensive partner during the 2022-23 season.

Left-back - Kieran Tierney

Kierney Tierney was unlucky with injuries last season. The Scotland international suffered a knee injury in April, which kept him on the sidelines for the last two months of the season. However, he is expected to return to full fitness before the start of next season and is likely to be an automatic starter at left-back.

Defensive midfielder – Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is arguably the best midfielder at the Emirates Stadium currently. He played 24 league games last season, averaging 1.8 tackles, 1.4 clearances and 50.2 passes per 90. Arteta is expected to start him as a defensive midfielder next season.

Central midfielder - Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 season with the Gunners. The Norway international played 36 league games last season, registering seven goals and four assists. Mikel Arteta will hope him to continue his fine form during the 2022-23 season.

Central midfielder - Fabio Vieira

Arsenal agreed to a deal to sign Fabio Vieira.

According to "The Athletic," Arsenal has agreed to a transfer fee of €40m including add-ons to sign midfielder Fabio Vieira from FC Porto. The Portugal international played 39 games across all competitions last season, registering seven goals and 16 assists.

The 22-year-old midfielder is expected to be the Gunners' chief creator during the 2022-23 season.

Right-winger - Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is currently among the most promising players in Europe. The England international played 38 league games last season, scoring 11 goals and assisting seven more. The 20-year-old attacker won the Arsenal Player of the Season award last term.

Left-winger - Raphinha

Raphinha is currently among the most sought-after attackers in Europe. Arsenal is among the favorites to sign him, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazil international scored 11 goals and assisted three more in 35 league games last season. His arrival will add directness and creativity to the Gunners squad.

Forward - Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is expected to join Arsenal this window.

Arsenal is confident of signing Gabriel Jesus, according to "Sky Sports." Jesus wants to leave Manchester City in this transfer window. The arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez at the Eithad Stadium will significantly reduce his game time at the club next season.

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan



RT for JESUS LIKE for NKETIAH Who would YOU rather see as starting striker for #Arsenal next season?!RT for JESUSLIKE for NKETIAH Who would YOU rather see as starting striker for #Arsenal next season?! 👀⚽️RT for JESUS 🇧🇷 LIKE for NKETIAH 📞 https://t.co/sYf2lwGIPt

"Who would YOU rather see as starting striker for #Arsenal next season?! [Jesus or Nketiah]" - Arsenal News Channel

The 25-year-old is among the most talented attackers in the Premier League and will add a decisive edge to the Gunners' forward line. Jesus scored eight goals and assisted eight more in 28 league games last season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far