Arsenal's Predicted Line-up against Wolves

Emery would want to return to winning ways against Wolves

On Sunday, Arsenal welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Emirates. Having been on an unbeaten run since losing to Chelsea, Unai Emery’s men would want to return to winning ways after drawing three of their last four games.

Against Crystal Palace, the Gunners never got going whereas they were unlucky to not come away with the three points against Liverpool. Though the Gunners sandwiched a league cup victory against Blackpool in between, they have hit a rocky patch in terms of results recently.

In the Europa League, they stuttered to a 0-0 draw against Sporting Lisbon. Arsenal booked their place in the next stage of the competition courtesy the draw yet would’ve liked to continue the winning momentum. However, the Gunners could be forgiven for the draw as they were visibly shaken after Danny Welbeck’s horrific lower leg injury.

The England international now faces a lengthy spell on the side-line and with him out of contract in the summer, one could well have seen him in action for the last time in an Arsenal shirt.

Thus, the match against Wolves represents an emotional moment for all of Arsenal’s players and fans. The football calendar is hardly the most forgiving of schedules. Despite one of their very own enduring a battle to save his career, the Gunners would need to focus and bring their ‘A’ game when the impressive Wolves come calling.

Looking ahead to the game, Emery would not be having a lot of selection headaches with a majority of his first-choice eleven in fine fettle. Through this article, we would look at the probable eleven that Arsenal might field in their quest to gain an edge over their rivals.

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Leno has established himself as first-choice ahead of Cech

The German has impressed since replacing an injured Petr Cech mid-game against Watford. While Leno still has room to improve with regards to his handling of crosses, his composure with the ball at his feet has given Arsenal a new dimension.

Emery is an ardent follower of the ‘playing out from the back’ philosophy. Thus, it comes as no surprise that Leno fits his bill much more than Cech. Leno’s ability to double up as a ‘sweeper keeper’ adds another string to his bow. Additionally, the German has displayed exemplary technique when it comes to shot-stopping.

Leno has numerous facets going his way in his battle with Cech for the ‘No.1’ spot. Thus, one can expect him to start in goal when Wolves arrive on Sunday afternoon.

