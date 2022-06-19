Arsenal's pursuit of 25-year-old attacker depends on Nicolas Pepe's sale: Reports

Arsenal must sell Nicolas Pepe before they can go for Leeds United winger and Tottenham target Raphinha, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to improve his attacking options for the upcoming campaign, having been pipped to the last Champions League spot last term by their arch rivals Spurs in heartbreaking fashion.

The Athletic reported last week that both north London clubs are interested in signing Raphinha. The Brazilian scored 11 goals in 35 Premier League games for Leeds last season and was a key factor in keeping the side in the top flight.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barça need to be fast as Premier League clubs are back in the race, including Arsenal - but no bid submitted yet. Raphinha deal. Barcelona have full agreement with his agent Deco since February on a five year deal but Leeds want €55m, no plan to change their price tag.Barça need to be fast as Premier League clubs are back in the race, including Arsenal - but no bid submitted yet. Raphinha deal. Barcelona have full agreement with his agent Deco since February on a five year deal but Leeds want €55m, no plan to change their price tag. 🇧🇷 #FCB Barça need to be fast as Premier League clubs are back in the race, including Arsenal - but no bid submitted yet.

The 25-year-old right winger is widely regarded as one of the best players not playing for one of the established "big six" clubs in England and has become a regular fixture in the Brazil team ahead of this year's Qatar World Cup.

While Leeds are open to selling the star if his valuation is met, it is thought that the Yorkshire club will not let the tricky forward leave cheaply, meaning Arsenal may need to sell before they can make any attempt to sign the forward.

The Athletic have also claimed that the Gunners will not be able to chase Raphinha unless they sell Pepe, who wants to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Ivorian right winger has endured a miserable time at Arsenal since his club-record transfer from Lille in 2019, having scored just 27 goals in 112 appearances.

Spotrac claims that the 27-year-old Pepe earns £140,000 per week and still has two years left on his current deal.

AFC Report @afcreport14 Arsenal are waiting to sell Nicolas Pepe to sign Leeds winger Raphinha and the wait may extend to the last days of the summer transfers. Leeds want about £60m to sell the player. Arsenal are keen to sign him and the club are ready to pay £50m as first offer. [ @TheArsenalArmy1 Arsenal are waiting to sell Nicolas Pepe to sign Leeds winger Raphinha and the wait may extend to the last days of the summer transfers. Leeds want about £60m to sell the player. Arsenal are keen to sign him and the club are ready to pay £50m as first offer. [@TheArsenalArmy1] https://t.co/0BoA0EGwbv

Leeds United star Raphinha has reportedly made his feelings clear as to where he'd like to move to next amid Arsenal interest

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Raphinha is prepared to wait 'as long as it takes' to secure his dream move to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have been heavily linked with the winger all summer, although doubts have arisen about whether they can afford the deal due to the club's perilous financial position.

The report claims that Barca's opening offer of £34 million is someway short of Leeds' valuation of their star, as they are under no great financial pressure to sell.

Raphinha has made clear to his agent Deco who is a Barcelona legend, his preference to join Xavi Hernandez's side this summer and will hold off talking to any other clubs.

The winger is even prepared to accept a less lucrative contract and wait as long as it takes for Barca to agree a fee with Leeds. Raphinha may be a direct replacement for Ousmane Dembele, whose Camp Nou contract expires this summer.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz (RAPHINHA): Deco will meet with Barcelona next week to clarify Raphinha's future.



• He still has Barça as his priority but other clubs, especially Arsenal, are also interested.



• Leeds Utd have not received any firm offer yet.

#FCB



Via (🟢): (RAPHINHA): Deco will meet with Barcelona next week to clarify Raphinha's future.• He still has Barça as his priority but other clubs, especially Arsenal, are also interested.• Leeds Utd have not received any firm offer yet.Via (🟢): @gbsans @RogerTorello [md] 🔄 (RAPHINHA): Deco will meet with Barcelona next week to clarify Raphinha's future.• He still has Barça as his priority but other clubs, especially Arsenal, are also interested.• Leeds Utd have not received any firm offer yet.#FCB 🇧🇷Via (🟢): @gbsans @RogerTorello [md] https://t.co/UX3F7cZyFY

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far