Arsenal's Top 5 strikers from 1990 to 2020

Arsenal's 5 best strikers from 1990 to 2020 include 2 players each from France and the Netherlands, and 1 from England.

Most of them flourished under the reign of former manager Arsene Wenger.

​ Thierry Henry made a spectacular return to Arsenal in 2012 to score an FA Cup winner against Leeds

Arsenal is one of the oldest clubs in England, and boast of one of the biggest fan bases across the world. Managed earlier by the great Arsene Wenger, the club played some graceful and attractive football, winning over countless supporters.

Although their fortunes have fallen in recent times, the Gunners from London have won the League title and the FA Cup 13 times each, with the latter being a record. Arsenal have also won the EFL League Cup 2 times and the FA Community Shield 15 times.

In this article, we bring to you five of the best strikers to have played for the club from 1990 to 2020. These players were instrumental in taking Arsenal to new heights and establishing its name as being one of the biggest in Europe.

5 Best Arsenal Strikers From 1990 to 2020:

#1 Thierry Henry (France)

Thierry Henry

Arsenal's leading goalscorer Thierry Henry obviously finds a place in this list. With 228 strikes in the 377 appearances he made for the Gunners, the Frenchman brought about a revolution with him when he first arrived at the Emirates in 1999.

Henry has 178 goals in the Premier League, and he has another 35 in the Champions League. A member of the unbeaten title-winning side of 2003-04, his duels with Manchester United's Ruud van Nistelrooy for the Golden Boot over the years were very exciting for spectators to watch.

He departed from the club in 2007 but came back for a short loan stint with Arsenal in 2012. Henry was a prolific striker whose technical prowess made him one of the best in the Premier League during his time. Apart from the Gunners, Henry has played for AS Monaco, Juventus, Barcelona and the New York Red Bulls.

#2 Ian Wright (England)

Ian Wright

Second on the list of Arsenal's all-time leading goalscorers, Ian Wright stands tall, with 185 strikes to his name in only 288 appearances.

The Englishman also played for other major London clubs such as West Ham United and Crystal Palace. However, his record at Arsenal is staggering. In the Premier League, he struck 128 times, also bagging 13 goals in the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup for the Gunners.

In domestic competitions, Wright scored 12 goals in the FA Cup and 29 in the League Cup over only a combined 45 appearances. Wright's ability with the ball at his feet was just as good as his movement off it. These days, he works as a football pundit.

#3 Robin van Persie (The Netherlands)

Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie is eighth on the list of all-time goalscorers for Arsenal, with 132 strikes in 278 appearances for the club. He was at the Emirates from 2004 to 2012 before departing to Manchester United in a highly controversial move.

One of the best strikers to have ever played the game and one of the best players in the world at his prime, Van Persie achieved fame and status at Arsenal under manager Arsene Wenger.

The Dutchman, who played for Feyenoord and Fenerbache apart from Manchester United, scored 96 goals in the Premier League, 10 in the FA Cup, 6 in the League Cup and 18 in the UEFA Champions League for Arsenal.

#4 Dennis Bergkamp (The Netherlands)

Dennis Bergkamp

Another Dutchman, Dennis Bergkamp, finds a place on this list at number 4. Eleventh in the list of all-time goalscorers of the club, Bergkamp was an essential part of the 2003-04 unbeaten title-winning Arsenal side.

Highly trusted by erstwhile manager Wenger, Bergkamp could do special things with the ball, and has a total of 120 goals in the 423 appearances he made for the club. Apart from his 87 strikes in the Premier League, Bergkamp scored seven goals in the UEFA Champions League, 9 in the FA Cup and 2 in the EFL League Cup.

He came to the club in 1995 and retired from the sport in 2006. He was also the assistant coach of Dutch club Ajax post retirement.

#5 Olivier Giroud (France)

Olivier Giroud

Although his name is something that no Arsenal supporter would bring to their lips these days, the fact remains that Olivier Giroud was a faithful servant of the Gunners.

Although he earned the wrath of the fans when he moved to the club's rivals Chelsea in January 2018, the Frenchman scored 105 goals in the 253 appearances he made for Arsenal. To go with his 73 strikes in the Premier League, Giroud also has 16 goals in European competitions.

Having won the FIFA Puskas Award in 2017, Giroud chose to move across town to Stamford Bridge in the winter transfer window of the same season. Giroud's strength and excellent link-up with fellow forwards contributed to some glorious goals for Arsenal over the years.