Arsenal's top five transfer targets this summer

Unai Emery is determined to craft a squad of his own, not Wenger's.

Unai Emery was quick to act after being appointed Arsenal boss in May and has already signed a handful of players for the Gunners - Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Bernd Leno, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira. But will this be enough for them ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign?

While these five signings will surely serve to bolster the squad, there are still some areas that need to be strengthened before the window closes. Emery must be aware of this fact as more players are linked to the Emirates on a daily basis.

With that in mind, here are the top five players Emery is rumoured to have his sights set on for the remainder of this summer market:

#5 Andre Gomes

Andre Gomes signed for Barcelona in 2016, but has struggled to meet expectations

Following the departure of Jack Wilshere, and soon potentially Aaron Ramsey, Unai Emery is now desperate to plug the gaps in Arsenal's midfield, deeming Barcelona's Andre Gomes the perfect man to do so.

According to the Independent, Unai Emery is willing to sanction the sales of other players in order to bring in the Portuguese midfielder. This plan might be forced into action if Emery is serious about bringing Gomes in, as Barcelona will demand a fee of around £30m.

How might Andre Gomes fit into the current Arsenal squad?

Andre Gomes is a dynamic midfielder who can be utilised as a defensive option or equally, an attacking one. He has the vision to pick out a splendid pass, in much the same style as Mesut Özil, whilst constantly being aware of his position on the pitch, ensuring that the opposition do not catch him unguarded.

With several Spanish-speaking players already at Arsenal, Gomes could seamlessly integrate with the rest of the squad off the pitch, and build up a solid chemistry with his team-mates on it.

Rumour probability: 8.5/10

Gomes could very well be destined for the Premier League after he recently revealed that his time thus far at Catalunya has been "hell" (via the Express). He struggles to get any real amount of regular first-team minutes at Barcelona, and with competition as fierce as it is, his challenge might only get harder.

"I don't feel good on the pitch," Gomes said. "I am not enjoying what I am doing. The first six months were pretty good but then things changed."

If these aren't the words of an unhappy player looking to leave, then I don't know what are.