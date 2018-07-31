Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Arsenal - 2018 Season Preview

Michael Grahamslaw
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
3.17K   //    31 Jul 2018, 07:19 IST

Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018
Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018

All Arsenal fans have had to cheer about in the last ten years has been Champions League qualification and three FA Cups. To most clubs, this is a successful decade, to Arsenal this is failure. Arsenal last season were no longer a side that teams feared coming up against, they were no longer a side that you thought could challenge for the title or for a European accolade.

However, with new many Unai Emery in charge and four new signings in the door. Gunners fans will hope that the Spaniard can bring back the fear-factor associated with Arsenal or at least challenge for silverware bigger than the FA Cup.

When you look at last seasons results, where Arsenal need to improve is clear for all to see - at home only Manchester City picked up more points than Arsenal but away from home Arsenal picked up less points than Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Burnley.

The Gunners picked up 16 points from 19 away games last season and if they'd matched Burnley's away points total, they would've retained their place in the Champions League.

Michael Grahamslaw
CONTRIBUTOR
Massive Newcastle United fan, views are my own. Sports Journalism graduate.
