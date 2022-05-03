Arsenal seemingly confirm summer signing of 27-year-old as wedding gift pictures emerge 

Arsenal have seemingly confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution.

The 27-year-old is set to move to the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season with an announcement over his signing anticipated at that time.

But an image uploaded to his Instagram has already revealed the news as the player celebrated his wedding. He uploaded a picture of a bouquet of flowers with a card stating:

"Congratulations on your wedding day! Best wishes, From everyone at Arsenal FC."

Kaya Kaynak @kayakaynak97 Classy gesture from #AFC to send Matt Turner red and white flowers on his wedding day. More confirmation of the move in case you needed it!! Classy gesture from #AFC to send Matt Turner red and white flowers on his wedding day. More confirmation of the move in case you needed it!! https://t.co/6IACZk6kKS

Turner joins the Gunners for £5.73 million having impressed in the MLS with the New England Revolution.

He has made 107 appearances for The Revs and kept 24 clean sheets.

Turner made his first MLS appearance since signing for Arsenal on May 2, keeping a clean-sheet as the New England Revolution beat Inter Miami 2-0.

Matt Turner's arrival at Arsenal to expedite the departure of Bernd Leno

Leno may be on his way out of North London

The American's arrival in north London is likely to spell an end to Bern Leno's time with Arsenal.

The former Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper has been playing as the understudy to Aaron Ramsdale this season, having been the Gunners' first-choice keeper for a number of years.

Leno has made just 4 Premier League appearances this season, keeping one clean sheet.

Ryan @highbury_ryan Bernd Leno’s contract ends in June 2023… just over a year away, time to either get him to sign an extension or he must leave this summer imo, market value of £9 million, no point wasting him on the bench to then ultimately lose him on a free, interested what the club do here Bernd Leno’s contract ends in June 2023… just over a year away, time to either get him to sign an extension or he must leave this summer imo, market value of £9 million, no point wasting him on the bench to then ultimately lose him on a free, interested what the club do here

The 30-year-old has revealed that he's keeping an eye on a potential move away from the Gunners to gain first-team opportunities.

He told (via The Sun):

“You can't rule anything out anyway. I'm 30-years-old, so you'd think that, despite the ambition and impatience, you might be a bit more relaxed about such a topic.

“Of course, there are always approaches. But, it's about playing here. That's my first ambition. If the club plans otherwise, they have to approach me. Of course, my agency and I are keeping an eye on the situation.”

Leno was asked about a potential return to Bayer Leverkusen. He responded:

“I read that too, but I don't know anything about it. They also said I would definitely want to return to my home country, but that's not true. As I said, we feel completely at home here, even if things aren't going so well for me at the moment.”

The German's current contract runs until June next year. He joined the Gunners in 2018 and has made 125 appearances, winning the FA Cup in 2020.

