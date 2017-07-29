Reports: Arsenal set to make a move for £50 million rated Premier League winger

Arsene Wenger will hope to sign the winger as soon as possible.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 29 Jul 2017, 13:25 IST

What's the story?

Arsenal have been subject to a multitude of transfer rumours this summer, linking them to several top players across the world. Having already signed striker Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon for €53 million and left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from FC Schalke, manager Arsene Wenger has indicated that he is still on the hunt for an attacking player capable of performing on the wing.

According to reports, manager Arsene Wenger has now switched his gaze towards Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez, after multiple failed attempts at luring AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar.

In case you didn't know...

For much of this transfer window, the Emirates-sponsored outfit have been associated with AS Monaco's 21-year old Thomas Lemar. The North London club, in fact, witnessed not one, but three of their bids get rejected by the French side and are reported to have switched priorities among their targets, with Mahrez said to be taking over top spot.

Meanwhile, Riyad Mahrez has been repeatedly linked with Italian outfit, AS Roma. However, reports seem to suggest that the Giallorossi have abandoned their pursuit for the Algerian winger, after seeing two of their bids rejected, with Roma's director of football admitting that his team are looking for alternatives, suggesting that a third bid for Mahrez will not be made.

The heart of the matter

Riyad Mahrez has been growing increasingly frustrated at Leicester City and has made it public knowledge that he desires a move to another club after spending four years with the Foxes. After helping Leicester City lift the Premier League trophy in the 2015-16 season, the Algerian was crowned the 'PFA Players' Player of the Year'. However, Mahrez as well as Leicester failed to replicate their success in the following season which saw them finish at 12th place in the league despite moderate European success, subsequently prompting his decision to leave.

Similarly, Arsenal themselves are coming off the back of one of their worst seasons in recent times, having finished 5th in the Premier League, thus forcing them to relinquish their UEFA Champions League spot. Manager Arsene Wenger is extremely inclined towards bolstering his squad ahead of the upcoming season and is said to still be in the market for a promising winger, despite repeated failure in snapping up Thomas Lemar and could very well be forced to settle for Mahrez, who was linked with the Gunners even last summer.

Author's take

Riyad Mahrez is undeniably talented and undoubtedly deserves to be a part of a bigger team than Leicester City. Arsene Wenger has been openly fond of the Algerian for a while now, having made an inquiry last season.

The French manager may have had his heart set on Thomas Lemar, but shouldn't have a problem in signing Mahrez instead, who has proved himself in England already.

With Alexis Sanchez's future still uncertain, Arsenal would hope to wrap up their business as soon as possible in a bid to recover after a season that saw them finish outside of the top 4 for the first time in two decades.