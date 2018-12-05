Arsenal should save social media celebrations for when they win trophies, says Tottenham boss Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Internazionale - UEFA Champions League Group B

What's the story?

Following the North London derby defeat, Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has slammed the Arsenal players for sharing their celebrations on social media.

In case you didn't know...

Pochettino's Spurs travelled to the Emirates for a derby clash on Sunday only to be battered to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of their longstanding rivals.

The game itself was full of drama - penalties, scuffles between players and even a red card. Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lucas Torreira, and Alexandre Lacazette succumbed the Spurs to an embarrassing defeat.

Following the game, a number of Arsenal players have posted their celebrations on social media. Midfielder Aaron Ramsey appeared to mock Spurs star Eric Dier with an Instagram post while Aubameyang posted a celebratory video.

Aaron Ramsey on instagram.



I love this man ❤. pic.twitter.com/oeEfuQ5wcf — Erjon Morina (@Sir_Erjon) December 2, 2018

The heart of the matter

Spurs manager Pochettino has now made his feelings clear on the online celebrations, saying (via ESPN), "Personally, I don't like it."

"Obviously if you win a trophy, like I won when I was a player, it's a moment to celebrate. For me -- this is my mentality and I don't want to say it's right or wrong -- I love to celebrate in private and not make it public. I love to celebrate the things with your teammates."

"If you win, of course celebrate and show the fans you're happy -- it's fantastic -- but when you win a trophy, when you win something special."

"In the end, Arsenal and Tottenham, we are on 30 points each. We're in a similar position, still with a lot of things to play for. But to be sporting enemies is a fantastic thing and I don't want to criticise what people want to do."

"Today it's normal. Look what happened in social media. I go with my dog to the park, Trent Park, and the most important thing [for other people] is not to share the walk with your dog, it's to share with your followers. I'm of the older generation. I accept the new technology but I try to keep a bit of that away."

What's next?

While the Spurs are next set to face Southampton, Arsenal will go head-to-head with Manchester United at Old Trafford tomorrow.

