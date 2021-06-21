Arsenal show keen interest in signing Argentina's Copa America star - Reports

Arsenal have shown interest in signing Real Betis' Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez this summer, according to Spanish outlet MARCA (via Football Talk).

According to the aforementioned source, Arsenal are one of several European clubs interested in signing Rodriguez from Real Betis. However, the La Liga side will hold the upper hand when it comes to negotiations, with Guido Rodriguez currently having a release clause of £69 million.

Despite a hefty release clause, Arsenal are looking to start the talks by submitting an opening bid of £25 million which they hope will tempt Real Betis into further negotiations. Guido Rodriguez is tied down on a long-term contract meaning Real Betis are under no obligation to sell their star player this summer.

Also read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

ARSENAL are reportedly due to ‘start negotiations’ with Real Betis over a deal for Argentine international Guido Rodriguez.

The midfielder has impressed in LaLiga with his displays since his arrival from Club America in January 2020. (La Razon) pic.twitter.com/gYgLMMmVzO — Arsenal Transfers (@ArsenalNews93) June 14, 2021

Arsenal need to strengthen their midfield in the ongoing transfer window

Arsenal have a midfield crisis going into next season. Thomas Partey is the only midfielder currently trusted by manager Mikel Arteta. The future of all other midfielders at the club is in jeopardy. Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock and Lucas Torreira are all expected to leave this summer while Dani Ceballos is set to return to Real Madrid following his two-year loan spell at the Emirates.

This leaves Arsenal in need of signing replacement players who can play in midfield. Apart from Guido Rodriguez, the Gunners are also interested in signing Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge as well as Wolves playmaker Ruben Neves.

Guido Rodriguez has been rock solid for Real Betis. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Rodriguez was a vital player in Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in the recently-concluded season. The Argentine international played 35 out of 38 La Liga games, scoring a goal along the way.

Arsenal will have their work cut out if they want to sign the 27-year-old midfielder from Real Betis. If they fail to do so, the Gunners will find it even more difficult to attract star players as they failed to qualify for European competition for the first time in 25 years.

Guido Rodriguez is currently in Argentina's squad for the ongoing Copa America 2021. The defensive midfielder scored the only goal in Argentina's 1-0 win over rivals Uruguay in their second group game.

Guido Rodriguez goal, Messi assist. Argentina lead 1-0 pic.twitter.com/os3ClXmqkZ — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) June 19, 2021

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee