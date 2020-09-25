Arsenal should have signed Donny van de Beek, says Ian Wright

Arsenal are looking to sign a midfielder this summer, and Ian Wright reckons they should have signed Donny van de Beek. The Gunners legend believes that the Manchester United star would have been perfect for his former side and would have played regularly as well.

Talking on The Kelly & Wrighty Show, the former Arsenal man said:

"Donny van de Beek, he's someone that I wish someone more like Arsenal could have taken. When you look at Pogba, what he's doing, and you look at Bruno Fernandes – that is Donny van de Beek's position. So people are thinking they're going to see Van de Beek [sitting] with Pogba and Fernandes, but I don't think that's going to happen. Because as much as he can play there, that's not his preferred position to play. So again, spend the money, yeah he's a great player and yes take him, but you've still got to look for the players that you know are going to improve your team."

Van de Beek is the only player that Manchester United have signed so far this summer, and the fans are incredibly unhappy with it. Wright also echoed the thoughts of the Red Devils faithful, stating that while the Dutchman is a good signing, he is not what the Old Trafford giants need right now.

"Listen, Donny van de Beek will be a good player for Man United in time because he's a quality player. But is he what they need right now?"

Arsenal are chasing Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar this summer but are yet to make a breakthrough in negotiations. Both the selling clubs are unwilling to lower their asking price but the Gunners are finding it difficult to raise funds to bid.

Atletico Madrid reportedly want Arsenal to activate the release clause in Thomas Partey's contract. Reports suggest that it is a €50-million clause, and the Gunners are unwilling to spend so much money at one go.

As for Houssem Aouar, the negotiations are taking place but nothing has materialised so far. Lyon have acknowledged that Arsenal are in the running but are yet meet the asking price.

While talking to Le Progrès, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed that there is a good chance the midfielder will stay with them for another season as no club has matched their asking price so far.