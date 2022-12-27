Arsenal star admits he supported Liverpool and speaks about what he would do if the Reds made an offer

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has admitted that he used to be a Liverpool fan during his childhood. However, he has dismissed the idea of joining the Gunners' Premier League rivals in the future.

Odegaard, 24, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter at the Emirates Stadium since arriving from Real Madrid for £30 million last summer. Operating as the creative outlet, he has helped the Gunners consolidate their top spot in the Premier League this season.

A left-footed midfielder blessed with flair and vision, the Norwegian recently turned heads during his team's 3-1 Premier League home win against West Ham United on Monday (December 26). He laid out two assists to help his team mount a second-half comeback.

Speaking to NRK, Odegaard confirmed that he was an ardent Liverpool supporter while growing up as a child. He elaborated:

"My father was a big fan, so I had no choice when I was growing up. There was Arsenal too, but Liverpool was actually my team."

When asked if he could join the Reds in the future, Odegaard replied:

"There is not much that can lure me away from here. I have a very good time here. The way it is now, I can see myself being here for several years. I want to do something special here. I want to take part in shaping the club and winning things... that is the big goal. The plan is certainly to be here for a while."

Sharing his thoughts on Arsenal, Odegaard added:

"I've moved a lot over the years. Landing a bit and feeling like I'm in a place where I'm going to be, that's a good feeling. Hopefully, I will be here for many years. When I came here, I really felt at home from day one. I was received very well. I felt like part of the group from the start, so it felt very good to come here."

Overall, Odegaard has scored 15 goals and laid out 11 assists in 80 appearances across all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



vs. Nottingham Forest

vs. Chelsea

vs. Wolves

vs. West Ham



Leading by example. 🫡 Martin Odegaard now has 5 goals + assists in his last 4 Premier League appearances:vs. Nottingham Forestvs. Chelseavs. Wolvesvs. West HamLeading by example. 🫡 Martin Odegaard now has 5 goals + assists in his last 4 Premier League appearances:⚽ vs. Nottingham Forest❌ vs. Chelsea⚽⚽ vs. Wolves🅰️🅰️ vs. West HamLeading by example. 🫡 https://t.co/GhDTdaDkmV

Liverpool eyeing surprise move to sign Arsenal-linked Serie A midfielder: Reports

As per SOS Fanta, Liverpool have identified AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer as a transfer target alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez, and Sofyan Amrabat. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is also said to be a huge admirer of the 40-cap Algeria international.

Milan, on the other hand, are keen to offer the Algerian an improved contract. The player's agent, Enzo Raiola, has already held talks with Milan directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been interested in re-signing Bennacer as the midfielder spent two years on their books between 2015 and 2017.

Overall, Bennacer has scored four goals and laid out eight assists in 126 matches across all competitions for the Stefano Pioli-coached side.

