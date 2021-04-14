Arsenal star says he is not thinking about the future but is open to everything

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has revealed that he is not thinking about his future at the moment, but is open to new challenges once his contract comes to an end.

After a tough end to last season due to an injury, Leno was reinstated as the Gunners' first choice goalkeeper last summer, which forced Emiliano Martinez to look elsewhere for regular football.

Leno’s performances have largely been consistent this season, and at 29, he is at the peak of his prowess.

When the German was asked about a new deal with the Gunners, he said that no talks are on-going at the moment, and that he isn’t thinking too much about the future.

I asked Bernd Leno about his future ahead of a summer where it should be coming up for discussion. His contract expires in two years.



He said he's very happy at the club, adding: "I'm open for everything: for a new adventure or stay at Arsenal." pic.twitter.com/qQiaKm6AAq — James Benge (@jamesbenge) April 14, 2021

“No, not yet and I think at the moment it is not the time to speak about the future,” Leno answered when he was asked about a new deal.

“I know that I have still two years contract left. I am also 29, I think for a goalkeeper this is not too old. So I still have some years to go. I am very happy at the club, I don’t know what will come in the future. But I am open to everything. Maybe for a new adventure or to stay at Arsenal.

“Like I said, at the moment I don’t think about my future because two years is still a long time. At the moment there are no conversations with the club or something else.”

Arsenal need a good backup for Bernd Leno

While Bernd Leno’s performances in goal have been above par, the Gunners lack a good backup option.

Following Emiliano Martinez’s departure, the Gunners signed Alex Runarsson, but the Iceland international failed to put in assured displays in the cup competitions.

Matt Ryan was signed on a loan deal in January and his spell will come to an end this summer. Arsenal have not been able to replace Martinez with a reliable number two and will need to fill that void this summer.

As for Leno, apart from his distribution and decision-making in certain games, the German has been fairly consistent for Arsenal since signing for them in the summer of 2018.