Arsenal star spotted in training and could return for Premier League clash against Manchester United

Arsenal could be handed a major boost ahead of their crunch match against Manchester United, with their skipper Martin Odegaard potentially being available for the trip.

Odegaard had picked up an injury in the midweek win over Aston Villa.

The Gunners will have the opportunity to establish a four-point lead at the top of the table with a win over United after Manchester City dropped two points against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side are the only team in the Premier League to have a 100% record so far and will be looking for their sixth successive victory at Old Trafford.

The Gunners captain Odegaard could potentially become fit in time for the Manchester United game.

In his pre-match press conference, Arsenal manager Arteta had insisted that the Norwegian was doubtful for the game and will be assessed before a decision is made on his availability.

Doc @karthikadhaigal Odegaard,Saka and Ramsdale in Arsenal training today



arsenal.com/news/inside-tr… Odegaard,Saka and Ramsdale in Arsenal training today 🚨 Odegaard,Saka and Ramsdale in Arsenal training todayarsenal.com/news/inside-tr… https://t.co/KfmWizk04p

He said, as quoted by The Mirror:

“Those two (Odegaard and Ramsdale) they’ve been assessed. We will see more tomorrow. Hopefully they’ll be available to train with the team."

However, the former Real Madrid playmaker was spotted training with the group ahead of their trip to Manchester, as seen on Arsenal's official website.

The Manchester Evening News has reported that the attacking midfielder has traveled with the rest of the players for the game.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who, like Odegaard, picked up an injury against Aston Villa in midweek, has also traveled as per the report.

The report claimed that both players will be examined ahead of the game and could play if they pass the fitness test.

Arsenal will hope that Odegaard makes the starting XI against Manchester United

Martin Odegaard has been exceptional for Arsenal so far this season, pulling the strings from midfield and demonstrating glimpses of his amazing vision.

The Norwegian has scored thrice in five games but is yet to open his account for assists. However, his numbers do not do justice to what he means for the Gunners.

Odegaard was named the new Gunners skipper in the summer following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette, and he has thrived since being given the added responsibility.

Arteta will have a huge headache in picking Odegaard's replacement if he does not get fit in time to face Manchester United.

Arsenal have Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira as options in the number ten role but neither of the two has played enough games so far.

Manchester United will be high on confidence after three successive Premier League victories and Odegaard will be a major miss if he fails to make the cut.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury