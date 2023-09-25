Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka chooses between Taylor Swift and Beyonce 

Arsenal star forward Bukayo Saka was named as the PFA Young Player of the Year for the 2022-23 Premier League season. The Englishman was interviewed by GOAL during the PFA award ceremony, and was asked to choose between a series of things.

Saka picked dogs when asked to choose between cats and dogs, and he picked scoring over assisting. He also picked musical legend Beyonce over Taylor Swift when asked to choose between the two artists.

American musicians Taylor Swift and Beyonce are regarded as two of the most iconic performers of this era, with multiple awards to their names. Swift has sold over 200 million records globally and is the most streamed female artiste on Spotify. She has also won the Grammy award 12 times in her career and broken 101 Guinness World Records.

Despite her achievements, 22-year-old Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka chose Beyonce as his preferred choice over Taylor Swift. Beyonce, like Swift, has sold over 200 million records globally and is regarded as one of the greatest artists ever.

She has 32 Grammy awards to her name, as well as 35 BET awards. She holds the record for being the most honoured individual, male or female, by the Grammys.

Bukayo Saka won the PFA Award after an impressive 2022-23 season with Arsenal

Looking back, the 2022-23 season will be regarded as one of the best by an Arsenal team in recent years. Even though they fell short of winning the title, they proved to themselves and everyone that they can once again rub shoulders with the best.

Bukayo Saka played a huge role in the Gunners' side last season. The England international contributed 14 goals and 11 assists for his side, featuring in all 38 games of the season, a remarkable feat for a forward.

Saka has been just as impressive for the Gunners since the start of the 2023-24 season. The winger scored on his debut for the Gunners in the UEFA Champions League this season. He has also contributed three goals and two assists in six league appearances for Arsenal as they remain unbeaten this season.

Arsenal rewarded Saka with a new contract in the summer in recognition of his immense impact at the club. The Gunners have since renewed the contract of another impressive player, their captain Martin Odegaard. Saka will hope to inspire his side to great success this season.