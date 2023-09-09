Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka opens up on role he played to help Gunners sign Declan Rice

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has revealed his influence in ensuring that England teammate Declan Rice moved across London to the Emirates Stadium this summer. The Hale End graduate managed to help convince the former West Ham captain to sign for the Gunners.

Expand Tweet

The Gunners pulled off an impressive deal to sign Rice from West Ham United. They agreed a deal worth £105m for the 24-year-old, making him the most expensive British player in history, eclipsing Jack Grealish's fee.

Arsenal had to beat off interest from Manchester City to sign the midfielder, who also attracted interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Speaking to TalkSport, Saka revealed that he played a role in ensuring that the midfielder ended up at the Emirates Stadium.

“Obviously, he’d ask a few questions and I’d answer them.

“But yeah, I’d just try to give him the reassurance that he’d be coming to the right club and that the future is exciting for us.”

Rice has been an instant hit at the Emirates, featuring in all of his side's first four league games. He was named Man of the Match in their narrow win over Crystal Palace. The Englishman also scored his first goal in their win over Manchester United last weekend, an added-time goal to give his side the lead.

Playing in the biggest competitions has been Rice's dream, and he will get a chance to play for Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Saka has been one of the most important players for Arsenal in recent years and was named England Player of the Year. The 22-year-old star was named PFA Young Player of the Year last month, as well.

Expand Tweet

Arsenal have strengthened their squad to topple Manchester City

Arsenal have invested quite heavily in their squad this summer as they look to cross the final hurdle and beat Manchester City to the title. Manager Mikel Arteta sanctioned the arrival of four new players for a significant outlay.

Rice was joined by Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya in moving to the Emirates this summer. The group has already tasted success, as they edged City to the Community Shield trophy on penalties last month.

The Gunners are two points behind Manchester City after four games this season, thanks to a draw against Fulham. They will look to take full advantage of any slip-up from the champions and take the chance to win a first league title since 2004.