Arsenal table offer for Lazio forward - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly made an opening offer for Lazio forward Joaquin Correa. The Gunners are desperate to bolster their attack this summer after enduring a dismal 2020-21 campaign under Mikel Arteta.

According to Football Italia, Arsenal have made an opening bid of €20 million for the services of Joaquin Correa. Lazio are reportedly looking for an offer in the region of €30 million for the Argentine forward.

The Gunners struggled for goals and creativity during the 2020-21 season, and Correa could be the solution to their problem.

Joaquin Correa joined Lazio from Sevilla in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth €16 million after struggling to make an impact during his two seasons with the Spanish side. Correa had scored just five goals in 47 La Liga appearances prior to his move to Italy.

Since joining Lazio, Correa has become an integral member of their attack. He has formed a formidable partnership with Ciro Immobile.

Correa scored eleven goals in 38 appearances for Lazio this season, helping the club finish sixth on the league table and qualify for the Europa League.

Arsenal have been monitoring the performances of the Argentine forward and are keen to secure his services this summer.

Correa's speed, dribbling and versatility are the type of qualities that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta looks for in his forwards.

Arsenal signed Willian on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer but the Brazilian was woefully out of form throughout the campaign. This has prompted Arsenal to look out for better attacking options.

According to @Enrico1306, both #Arsenal & Everton want Lazio's Argentine midfielder Joaquin Correa. Lazio want €35m but so far Arsenal have only offered €20m. pic.twitter.com/epKiPg2R6d — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) June 11, 2021

Arsenal will need to get rid of some deadweight before signing Joaquin Correa

Arsenal currently have a number of fringe players who do not have a future at the club in the eyes of Mikel Arteta. The Gunners will need to find a new home for Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Mohamed Elneny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles to create room in the squad for new signings.

Arsenal are also bracing themselves for the potential exits of Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock this summer. The north-London club will therefore be desperate to complete the signing of Joaquin Correa.

