Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners midfielder leaves for MLS, Villarreal star on Arsenal radar and more: 11 March, 2019

Stade Rennais v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

Hello and welcome to the Arsenal news and rumors of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Gunners!

Arsenal looking to sign Villarreal midfielder

Arsenal and arch-rivals Tottenham are said to be monitoring 23-year-old Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals.

The Spaniard was a key figure in the Yellow Submarines' impressive 5th place finish last year but has failed to hit those same heights this campaign. The midfielder joined Villarreal in 2017 and has already racked up 83 appearances and scored 8 goals for the Spanish side.

The former Malaga man has been on the Arsenal radar for a while now and had been linked with a move to the Gunners back in 2017.

AC Milan winger on Arsenal's radar

Unai Emery has been on the lookout for a natural winger for a while and if reports are to be believed he has identified AC Milan and Spain winger Suso as the perfect signing for the Gunners.

The former Liverpool man has been one of the star performers for the Rossoneri for a while now and has been a key member of Gattuso's squad. The winger though might not be available for cheap with the Rossoneri now almost certain of getting back to the Champions League.

The winger has already made 125 appearances for the Rossoneri and scored 21 times.

Arsenal midfielder joins MLS

German-born Arsenal youth product Gedion Zelalem has finally brought an end to his Gunners career after agreeing on a move to MLS side Sporting Kansas City today.

The midfielder became the first player born after the arrival of Arsene Wenger to make the Arsenal squad.

The midfielder failed to make a single Premier League appearance but made a total of 4 appearances for the Gunners, failing to find the net in any of his appearances.

