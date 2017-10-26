Arsenal transfer news: Wilshere key reason behind Ozil's departure, Giroud's decision cost Koeman and more - 26th October 2017

All the transfer news related to Arsenal Football Club.

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari Football Transfer Roundup 26 Oct 2017, 20:42 IST

Ozil reportedly wants Wilshere's no.10 jersey

Jack Wilshere is one of the reasons for Ozil to not sign a new contract

It has been in the news for some time now that Ozil is yet to sign a new deal with the Gunners and his current contract expires next summer. As a result, several top clubs are vying for his signature while the club remains optimistic of the German staying for the long-term.

However, Manchester Evening News reports that Wilshere is a key reason behind Ozil's reluctance to sign a new deal. The newspaper states that Ozil wants the no.10 jersey, which is currently worn by Wilshere.

The World Cup winner had told German outlet Kicker earlier this year of his expectation to get the no.10 jersey when Wilshere went out on loan. However, Ozil continues to wear the no.11 jersey and it remains to be seen whether it is the only sticking point for him to sign a new contract.

Olivier Giroud's decision cost Ronald Koeman his job

Giroud almost joined Everton in the summer

The Everton manager was sacked recently after a series of bad results and the Dutchman opened up on the reasons behind it. Koeman wanted Giroud to replace Romelu Lukaku and revealed how close the player came to leaving Arsenal. He told The Express:

"I had Olivier Giroud in the building. He would have fitted perfectly but, at the very last moment, he decided that he’d rather live in London and stay at Arsenal. That was really hard to swallow. You tell me, where you can get a better striker?”

The French striker won the FIFA Puskas Award recently and remains second choice behind new signing Alexandre Lacazette. Joining Everton would have brought more playing time for Giroud and probably saved Koeman's job. It remains to be seen whether the forward opts for a move in January.

Ozil assisting Arsenal to sign Berkay Ozcan

Ozcan is wanted by Arsenal as per reports

The Turkish midfielder plays for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga and revealed his closeness with Ozil to beIN Turkey by saying:

"Mesut is like my older brother, we meet when there is the chance. We hold talks, he lets me know when he is in Germany as we use the same barber. He even took me out for a meal once. I actually copied his hairstyle with the blonde highlight tips."

He further spoke about his agent already in talks with Arsenal when he said:

“My agent and I are in talks with Arsenal who have been scouting me for the past two years and send representatives to watch my games. I am not sure if now is the right time to join Arsenal, it may be a bit early for me. I want to prove myself here and keep developing first, ultimately, Arsenal is the club I want to join in the future, God willing I will achieve my goal…”

If the news is indeed true, then the 19-year old will be another youth player joining Arsene Wenger.