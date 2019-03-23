×
Arsenal Transfer News: AC Milan midfielder on Arsenal radar, Arsenal looking at Monchi alternative

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
42   //    23 Mar 2019, 05:14 IST

Arsenal v Stade Rennais - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg
Arsenal v Stade Rennais - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the Arsenal news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Gunners! 


Frank Kessie to Arsenal?

Ivory Coast and AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie is reportedly considering his future at the club.

Kessie was recently fined for rowing with his teammate and Argentine international Lucas Biglia during the Derby della Madonnina and reports suggests that the midfielder did not take the fine well and is considering the future at the club.

Frank Kessie who joined AC Milan from Atlanta in 2017 will be available for a relatively cheap amount of €40 million with Arsenal leading the race ahead of PSG and Tottenham to sign the Ivorian.

Stephan Lichtsteiner unsure about his future

Swiss captain Stephan Lichsteiner, who joined Arsenal on free from Juventus this year, is uncertain about his future with the club despite holding contract talks with the club.

The Swiss international has found it hard to break into the Arsenal first XI with the 35-year old failing to cope with the demands of English football. The Swiss international has played 21 times for Arsenal this season in all competition with Unai Emery not choosing the Swiss in recent times, as Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been preferred ahead of the 35-year old.

The lure of first-team football to get a chance to make the national side ahead of the Euro 2020 is likely to be the key factor in Lichtsteiner's uncertainity.


Arsenal eyeing Luis Campos after Monchi rejoined Seville

Arsenal, who have been on the hunt for a head of recruitment for a while now, has reportedly fixed their interest in Lille director of Sport Luis Campos after Monchi snubbed the Gunners to re-join Sevilla.

Arsenal though is not the only ones looking to sign the 64-year old with AS Roma also looking at the veteran, after Monchi left the director of football position.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Mesut Ozil Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Emirates Stadium Unai Emery Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors
Varun Nair
ANALYST
