Arsenal Transfer News: Arsenal sell highly-rated teenager Xavier Amaechi to Hamburg

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
425   //    28 Jul 2019, 11:48 IST

Xavier Amaechi
Xavier Amaechi

What's the story?

Highly-rated Arsenal teenage midfielder Xavier Amaechi has completed a move to 2. Bundesliga side Hamburg, signing a four-year deal with the German club.

In case you didn't know...

Xavier Amaechi is widely considered as one of the brightest upcoming talents in English football. The 18-year-old who joined Arsenal in 2013 from Fulham has represented the Gunners in almost every sub-junior age category, but failed to make a single appearance for the first team.

The teenager was however, a part of the Arsenal squad that lost to Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku.

Rumors further spread after the 18-year-old was omitted from the Arsenal squad for the US tour.

Hamburg SV meanwhile, were relegated to the second tier of German football the season before for the very first time since its inception in 1963. The former European winners failed to get back to the Bundesliga in their first attempt as they finished fourth, a single point behind newly promoted side Union Berlin.

The heart of the matter

According to BBC, the Gunners' 18-year-old midfielder Amaechi has a secured a move to German second division club Hamburg SV. The teenager will join the Die Rothosen on a four-year contract with a transfer fee in excess of €2.5 million plus several add-ons.

The London giants also added a sell-on clause in the agreement, but failed to add a buy-back option for the teenage sensation.

Amaechi joined Hamburg after turning down a new Arsenal contract (his present deal had one year remaining), as well as interest from several other Premier League clubs and some of the big names in Europe including Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

The role of the club's sporting director Michael Mutzl, manager Dieter Hecking and director of sport Jonas Boldt is said to have played a vital role in luring the teenager to Hamburg despite fierce competition. Supposedly, he has been promised a regular role in the first team.

What's next?

Amaechi will wear the number 17 jersey at the Volksparkstadion, as Hamburg look to get back to the Bundesliga after suffering relegation in the 2017-18 season.

Tags:
Arsenal Hamburg SV Football Arsenal Transfer News
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners confirm signing of highly-rated French teenager William Saliba
Arsenal Transfer News: Ex Gunner Marc Overmars says the club should sell Mesut Ozil to fund Hakim Ziyech transfer
Arsenal Transfer News: William Saliba deal close to completion
5 footballers who got injured while celebrating
3 players Arsenal should sell to increase their transfer budget
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners agree deal to sign William Saliba 
Arsenal News: Club legend Freddie Ljungberg promoted to new role
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners might fail to fund transfer for Wilfried Zaha 
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners confident of signing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid
Arsenal Transfer News: William Saliba's move to Gunners nears completion
