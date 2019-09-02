Arsenal Transfer News: AS Roma are in talks to land Henrikh Mkhitaryan

AS Roma are in talks with Arsenal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

What's the story?

According to Fabrizio Romano, AS Roma are in the midst of discussing a deal for Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan before the European transfer window deadline on September 2.

In case you didn't know...

Mkhitaryan started his professional career with FC Pyunik before moving to FC Metalurh Donetsk in 2009. He impressed during his solo season there and subsequently moved to join Shakhtar Donetsk.

His performances for the Ukrainian Champions caught the attention of Borussia Dortmund and he eventually signed for the German side in 2013.

He spent three years with the Bundesliga club, scoring 41 and assisting 49 goals in 140 games. The 30-year-old was signed by Manchester United in the summer transfer window of 2016 but was sold to Arsenal as part of a swap deal with Alexis Sánchez in January 2018.

The Armenian international has played 39 league games since joining the Gunners, scoring eight goals in the process.

The heart of the matter

According to reports, AS Roma are in talks to sign Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a season-long loan, with an option to sign him permanently next season.

The Armenian international has struggled to cement his place in the Gunners' first-team since making his switch from Manchester United. Last season, he managed to start just 19 games and had put up inconsistent performances. He is struggling for game time this season as well and started just one of the Gunners' opening four league fixtures.

AS Roma have already signed Chris Smalling and Davide Zappacosta from Manchester United and Chelsea respectively in this window. They will be looking forward to complete the signing of the Armenian before the transfer deadline on Monday.

What's next?

Arsenal will play Watford at the Vicarage Road in their next Premier League fixture after the international break. Meanwhile, AS Roma are scheduled to play against Sassuolo on September 15.