Arsenal transfer news: Barcelona superstar to join the Gunners, 3 players to be sold and more - 20 July 2018

Unai Emery could see more players either join or leave the club

Arsenal are ready to do some serious business in the transfer market if we're to go by the rumours that have surfaced as of today.

Let's not beat around the bush and get in there and find out.

Ousmane Dembele could join Arsenal on loan this summer

Dembele signed for Arsenal last summer

If we were to go by what the lads at Football London have got to say, Arsenal might be getting set to complete the shock move of this transfer season.

Charlie Watts of Football London has said,

“Dembele on his own would cost far more than whatever money comes in from those potential sales.

“Mislintat would love Dembele, that would be his dream signing and he would slot in perfectly as well.

“But unless Barca decide to send him out on loan, it’s not going to happen.”

There has been a lot of talk about how Dembele has not been able to live up to the expectations of the Cules and how he had a largely underwhelming debut season after being signed for a whopping amount of money last summer.

However, the key thing to note is that he missed almost half the season with an injury and given his age, he needs more time to settle down at a club as big as Barcelona. On top of that, Ernesto Valverde is reportedly very reluctant to let the French youngster leave.

Welbeck, Ospina and Perez to be shown the door

Welbeck to move?

The Sun is not the best place to source the latest transfer updates from but they seem pretty sure that Unai Emery is ready to let former United striker Danny Welbeck leave this summer after deeming him surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

Everton are reportedly preparing a £15 million bid for the out of favour striker. The report further adds that Marco Silva, Everton's new boss, is waiting on news from Bordeaux striker Malcom - for whom they have bid £36m - to go ahead with the Welbeck bid.

Goalkeeper David Ospina and forward Lucas Perez are also set to be offloaded.

Arsene Wenger favourite to take over the Japan national team

Arsene Wenger

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is now tipped to take charge of the Japan national team that earned a lot of plaudits at the World Cup for their fighting spirit and their gracious conduct.

According to the Daily Mail, several Chinese clubs are also vying to land the master tactician. Wenger who used to manage Nagoya Grampus Eight, a Japanese team before taking over Arsenal and he is held in high regard in Japan. Wenger has also spoken about how he enjoyed his life in Japan.

Akira Nishino, who took over the team from Vahid Halilhodzic - who was sacked 2 months prior to the World Cup - is on a short contract which expires at the end of the month.