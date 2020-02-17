Arsenal Transfer News: Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Liverpool monitoring Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is attracting interest from a trio of top clubs across world football

According to The Athletic, Arsenal's teenage sensation Bukayo Saka is attracting interest from Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Liverpool, as the England youngster only has 18 months left on his current deal at the club.

Having made a name for himself as one of the most exciting attackers in the Gunners' academy, Saka made his senior debut for Arsenal as a 17-year-old in the Europa League under then manager Unai Emery and has gone on to become a key player for the club this season.

Under Mikel Arteta, the England U-19s international has found new lease of life as a left-back and his ability to adapt to an unfamiliar position despite being a teenager has made him one of the first names on the team sheet recently.

Across 25 appearances in all competitions, Saka has registered 3 goals and 7 assists this season and the Gunners are desperate to hold onto their prized asset, as they look to hand him a long-term contract to fend of potential suitors.

While Manchester United and Liverpool are amongst his admirers in England, Bayern Munich are also keeping a close eye on his situation, as they look to snap him up on a cut-price deal in the summer. Arsenal are preparing a five-year deal to keep hold of one of their finest young players and it remains to be seen if Saka pens an extension with the Gunners, after establishing himself as an exciting player under Arteta.