Arsenal Transfer News: Bukayo Saka's future in the air as contract talks with Gunners yet to reach a breakthrough

Arsenal FC v Sheffield United - Premier League

Arsenal are in risk of losing young talent Bukayo Saka as there have been no advanced talks between the club and the player on a contract extension, according to latest reports from The Telegraph.

The teenager, who has been a mainstay under Mikel Arteta, is still on terms of his maiden professional contract. Various publications have linked him to the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, but the Gunners surely would want to fend off interest and tie one of their prized talents to a new deal.

Saka, a winger by trade, has often been tasked with manning the left side of the Arsenal backline this season owing to injuries to other first-team stars. He has been immaculate, to say the least, having netted three and assisted six more besides slotting in with solid displays defensively.

He has just one year remaining on his current deal before he possibly could be allowed to leave for training compensation. The above report explains the player's focus on the club's ambitions, but also claims that he is a long way off signing a new contract due to lack of meaningful talks between the two parties.

With fresh terms on a potential new deal appearing far from likely at present, the North London giants could end up losing the 18-year-old. Saka and Arsenal meanwhile, prepare for their home clash against Newcastle United on February 16.

