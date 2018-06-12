Arsenal transfer news: Club legend becomes the U-23 boss, Talks continue with Torreira and more - June 12, 2018

All the latest news and rumours involving Arsenal Football Club.

Freddie Ljungberg has taken charge of the reserve team

With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end. But the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on June 12:

Freddie Ljungberg named as the new Arsenal U-23 manager

In a delightful news for the Arsenal faithful, club's yesteryear superstar Freddie Ljungberg has been appointed as the manager for Arsenal's U-23 side. The Swede left his job as Wolfsburg's no.2 to rejoin his former club in a coaching capacity.

Ljungberg spent nine seasons at Arsenal as a player between 1998-2007 and coached the U-15s after retirement. He also was an assistant for Arsenal's U-19 UEFA Youth League side during the 2016/17 season. The forward has now been entrusted by Unai Emery to take over the reserve squad.

After his announcement, Ljungberg said, "I'm delighted to be returning to the club. Arsenal has always been a special place for me and I'm really excited at this opportunity to work with our Under 23 team."

Ainsley Maitland-Niles signs an extension

The 20-year-old has signed a long-term deal with the club

Arsenal youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles has today signed a long-term deal with the club. It is believed that Arsenal boss rates Maitland-Niles very highly and has hence made the youngster the first player under him to sign an extension.

The 20-year-old will wear the no.15 shirt from next season onwards. Maitland-Niles made 28 appearances last season and played in a number of positions such as central midfield, fullback and wingback under Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal continue negotiations with Sampdoria for Lucas Torreira

Unai Emery keen on landing Lucas Torreira

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are continuing their talks with Sampdoria over a summer move for Lucas Torreira. The Gunners are in the market for a defensive midfielder and have identified the Uruguayan as the perfect fit.

Torreira has a £22 million release clause which Arsenal are requesting to pay in instalments due to their limited budget in this transfer window. It is because of this that a deal for Torreira has not been completed yet.

Also, the 22-year-old is currently in Russia with the Uruguayan squad for the World Cup which means that a deal will not be made official until next month.