Arsenal transfer news: Contact made with an Argentine superstar, Lucas Perez to be given another chance and more - June 25, 2018

All the latest transfer news and rumours involving Arsenal Football Club.

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 26 Jun 2018, 00:31 IST
109

New Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery at the Arsenal Training Ground
Unai Emery has personally made contact with his top target

Unai Emery faces an uphill task this summer to improve the Arsenal squad for a return back into the top four. The transfer period will be extremely crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

As always, Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are created just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal. 

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on June 25: 

Unai Emery contacts Ever Banega 

Estadio Deportivo has revealed that Unai Emery has personally made a call to Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega over a summer move. Currently, on international duty with Argentina, Banega is linked with a move to North London after the World Cup. 

Arsenal are keen on landing an experienced midfielder with Emery desperate to improve his midfield unit. It was also reported that Banega's agent was recently in London to negotiate the terms of the deal. Banega has a deal with Sevilla until 2020 and reportedly has a release clause of €20 million. 

Lucas Perez to be given another chance to impress 

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has given a clean slate to forgotten man Lucas Perez to impress in pre-season. The striker spent the last season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna. He scored nine goals in 37 appearances for the Spanish side. 

Perez will return to Arsenal next month and will have to fight the likes of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette for the starting spot. Meanwhile, his agent Rodrigo Fernandez has revealed to Football London that Perez is keen to fight for his future at Arsenal and impress Unai Emery. 

Arsenal drop interest in Lewis Dunk 

According to the Mirror, Arsenal have ended their pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion captain and centre-back Lewis Dunk. He was rated highly by the earlier management but Unai Emery reportedly has other plans. Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Caglar Soyuncu are the defenders on Arsenal's radar right now. 

Dunk impressed for the Seagulls last season, starting every Premier League game for the south coast side. But after Arsenal's loss of interest, it is now believed that the 26-year-old will stay put at Brighton next season. He signed a new deal until 2022 with Albion last August. 

Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Argentina Football Ever Banega Lucas Perez Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
