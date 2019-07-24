Arsenal Transfer News: Dani Ceballos arrives in London ahead of Gunners move

Dani Ceballos was one of the star men for Spain in the recently concluded U-21 European Championship

What's the story?

Arsenal are closing in one their second transfer of the summer with Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos reportedly set to join the London club on loan.

In case you didn't know...

Dani Ceballos was expected to move away from the Santiago Bernabeu after failing to secure a starting place in the Real Madrid midfield.

The 2019 Spanish U-21 Euros winner joined the Los Blancos in 2017 from Real Betis. In his two seasons at the Spanish capital, Ceballos made 56 appearances and scored 5 times for the La Liga giants.

The midfielder was on song for the U-21 side earlier in the summer as he, along with Fabian Ruiz, guided Spain to their record fourth and his second U-21 European Championship.

The heart of the matter

According to various sources, Real Madrid and Spain's Dani Ceballos has been spotted in London for his medical ahead of the move to the Emirates.

The 21-year-old will join the Gunners on a season-long loan after failing to break into the Real Madrid midfield consisting of Balon d'Or winner Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

The proposed moved was in doubt at the last minute following the ligament injury to Marco Asensio in Real Madrid's match against Arsenal yesterday in the International Champions Cup.

What's next

Arsenal are looking to add more players to their squad with manager Unai Emery confirming that Arsenal are trying to secure three or four new signings.

The Gunners are reportedly close to striking a deal for highly-rated French defender William Saliba and are still looking to sign Kieran Tierney and Wilfred Zaha from Celtic and Crystal Palace respectively.

Arsenal had earlier signed highly-rated 18-year-old striker Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano.