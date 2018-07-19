Arsenal transfer news: Emery wants Bayern star, Welbeck eyed by Premier League team and more - 19 July 2018

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 4.02K // 19 Jul 2018, 19:09 IST

Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery is not done with the transfer market yet

Arsenal are not ready to back down. They have been quite active in the transfer market so far and it doesn't look like it will change as they are being linked with more and more players. Without further ado, let's dive right into it.

Unai Emery wants Kingsley Coman

Off to Arsenal?

According to The Guardian, Unai Emery is keen on bringing the Bayern Munich youngster to the Emirates. However, Arsenal will, once again, have to pay the big bucks to secure his services with the potential transfer price being quoted at £44 million.

The French international who missed out on a spot in the French team that won the World Cup in Russia is contracted to the German Bundesliga giants till 2023.

At just 22-years-old, Coman is very much a signing for the future. With playing time coming at a premium at the Allianz Arena, Coman might just agree to join the Premier League after all.

Everton interested in signing Danny Welbeck

Welbeck to leave Arsenal?

Danny Welbeck is on Everton's radar, according to Mirror. It is highly likely that Welbeck is not a part of Unai Emery's plans for the new season and he could see himself getting even less time out on the field with the wealth of talent that Arsenal now possess.

After spending four seasons at the Emirates under the tutelage of Arsene Wenger where he was criticised for his inconsistent displays, it might just be time to move on for Danny boy.

Nwakali goes out on loan to Porto

20-year-old Arsenal midfielder from Nigeria Kelechi Nwakali joined Porto on a season-long loan deal. He will feature for their B side in the upcoming 2018/19 season.

After arriving at Arsenal in 2016 after leading the Nigerian u-17 team to u-17 World Cup triumph, Nwakali was in the Netherlands with MVV Maastricht [twice] and VVV Venlo.

Porto will also have the option to sign the young attacking midfielder permanently at the end of the season. Speaking about his transfer, Nwakali said,

"My main goal is to develop and evolve as a player, to improve my qualities and the other aspects that I know I need to correct to grow in the way I play. I think FC Porto is the right place to evolve as a player.

“I know Porto very well because one of my idols always in football played here: Deco. He was a player that I loved to watch and I hope one day being able to meet him and tell him the importance he had in my desire to be a football player.”