Arsenal Transfer News: Fenerbahce confirm they can't afford Arsenal's Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil after facing a 4-1 defeat against Chelsea - UEFA Europa League Final

What is the story?

The Süper Lig side Fenerbahce have officially confirmed that they are not going to sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal as they don't have enough financial strength to afford his services.

In case you didn't know...

Just like Arsenal, Mesut Ozil also disheartened his fans with several back-to-back inconsistent performances last season in the Gunners' outfit. Despite making 24 appearances throughout the Premier League 2018-19, he had only six goals and two assists to his name. Hence, he failed to prove himself under Unai Emery and didn't get regular game time under the Spaniard.

Mesut Ozil had been linked with a move away from Emirates Stadium for a while. According to a few Turkish media publications, it's Fenerbahce who were expected to land the German playmaker this summer.

The heart of the matter

The Telegraph has published a report that contains the official statement made by the Turkish side. In the statement, the club confirmed:

“In recent weeks, and especially in the last few days, the necessity of providing information about the claims of Mesut Ozil, which is on the agenda, to clarify the situation has arisen."

“Mesut Ozil, with his career and stance successfully representing our country abroad, is an important value known within the identity of Fenerbahce.

They continued,

“However, Fenerbahce does not have an initiative for Mesut Ozil. Under the current economic conditions, such a step is not possible for both parties.

“Our President, Ali Koc, made statements in this context during the Win-Win program held on June 20 and emphasised that this could not be realised in the short term. We present it to our community and the public.”

What is next?

Mesut Ozil could be an important player for Arsenal next season, as the club haven't made any marquee signing during this ongoing summer transfer window so far. Meanwhile, the Gunners' first pre-season match is scheduled for 16th July at DSG Park against Colorado.