Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners agree Dani Ceballos loan deal

Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

According to David Ornstein of BBC Sport, Arsenal have a found an agreement with Real Madrid for the loan signing of Dani Ceballos.

The Spaniard is expected to put pen-to-paper on a temporary deal with the Gunners and the deal does not include an option to buy the player permanently.

In case you didn't know...

After a strong showing at the European U-21 Championships this summer, wherein he played a starring role as Spain went on to win the tournament, Ceballos was a player in demand.

Major clubs across Europe's top-five league declared their interest and the player is believed to have rebuffed multiple offers, most notable from arch-rivals Spurs to sign for Unai Emery's side, with the Spanish manager reportedly guaranteeing Ceballos that he will play at least 40 games for the Gunners.

Zinedine Zidane remains a huge fan of the players ability, with both Ceballos and the club unwilling to part ways on a permanent basis.declared their interest in recent weeks but the Champions League finalists had no intention of being used as a platform for Ceballos to force his way back in to the Madrid side, with the record European Champions only willing to sanction a temporary deal.

The heart of the matter

The Gunners have agreed a deal with Los Blancos to sign Ceballos on loan for the 2019/20 season and the dynamic midfielder is expected to seal his move to north London imminently.

The 21-year-old will spend one year in England and will return to his parent club after the expiry of his loan spell.

It is understood that Arsenal do not have the option of purchasing the player permanently.

What's next?

Ceballos is set to become the third signing of the summer for the club after Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba, as they continue to pursue deals for Kieran Tierney and Wilfried Zaha.