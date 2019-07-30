Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners agree record-breaking Nicolas Pepe deal

Nicolas Pepe will be confirmed as Arsenal's record signing imminently

What's the story?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal hahasgreed a record-breaking deal worth an initial €80 million for the signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille.

The player is reportedly set to arrive in London imminently for his medical and his move could be officially announced later today.

In case you didn't know...

Nicolas Pepe enjoyed a breakthrough season at Lille and firmly established himself as one of the most potent attackers in Europe, registering 22 goals and 11 assists as he spearheaded his club to a place in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old Ivorian was envied by the biggest clubs in world football and it has been reported that the likes of Manchester United, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool were in the running to secure his signature.

Arsenal announced themselves in the race to sign the explosive winger and concluded the deal right under the noses of other European giants, which signals a massive statement of intent from the North-London club.

The heart of the matter

Pepe is set to put pen to paper on a long-term contract and Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal worth a staggering €80 million, a new club record.

Various sources have confirmed the Ivorian's big money move to the Emirates stadium and it is believed that Arsenal had to fend off advances from Napoli in recent days to secure his signature.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is a total agreement with all parties involved, with the player set to fly into London to undergo a medical and complete other formalities pertaining to the deal.

The player is believed to be "really excited" to start this new chapter in his career and his dream move is believed to be hours away from completion.

What's next?

Pepe’s signing will eclipse the previous Gunners record of an initial €55 million for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2018 and his big money arrival does not signal the end of Arsenal's recruitment this summer.

The North London club are still locked in negotiations with Celtic for Kieran Tierney and Unai Emery has indicated that a central defender is high up on his wishlist and the Gunners are in a race against time to conclude their business before the transfer window slams shut.